WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will present “A Life Altering Event” by Jeanne Beckwith, the fourth online staged reading in their Theater in Your Home series, at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday Jan. 21-23 via the meeting platform Zoom.
“A Life Altering Event” is a contemporary, suspenseful two-act play that takes place during a few days in the life of a Massachusetts couple. Judith comes home to find her husband in shock. Dan has had an automobile accident from which he miraculously walked away without a scratch. He should have died, and now he seeks a rational universe. While new friends, Keith and Bonnie, are visiting, a strange woman shows up. Mary the wife of the man in the other vehicle.
It soon becomes clear that she and her husband were not as ordinary as they first seem, and the mystery that surrounds them includes a bag full of cash and a secret code. Mary disappears after she is asked too many questions, which prompts Detective Dolan to ask some questions of his own.
“I really enjoy directing and acting in shows that have not been produced before,” Doug Bergstein, who directs, said. “There are no preconceived notions of how things should go. I also enjoy supporting local playwrights. This show accomplishes both objectives.” Technical design is by Ruth Ann Pattee.
Talkback session with the cast and crew that audiences can attend will be held after the Saturday show. Other staged readings in the series are available for viewing on the Valley Players YouTube page.
Admission is free (donations gratefully accepted); go to www.valleyplayers.com online.
