Interested parties are invited to attend a virtual forum co-hosted by the Vermont Arts Council and the Vermont Creative Network for the arts and creative sector with a goal to catalyze and support Vermont’s creative economy during COVID-19. Panelists will include artists, creative, sector leaders, legislators and policymakers from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Monday via Zoom.
The arts and creative sector is a necessary component to bringing the Vermont economy back online. Vermont’s creative sector is a substantial component of our state’s economy, providing more than 9% of our jobs, encouraging tourism and generating substantial revenue for downtowns throughout Vermont. Arts and culture contributed 3.2% of Vermont’s GDP (or $960 million) in 2015, and cultural events leverage more than $44 million in event-related spending annually.
Like every other sector, arts and culture organizations and businesses have been devastated by the financial impact of COVID-19 closures. According to a survey of the field by Americans for the Arts, Vermont’s cultural sector has lost millions of dollars in revenue from lost ticket sales, admissions, fee-for-service programs from schools, summer camp registrations and more. Expenses mount for organizations that must continue to pay mortgages or rent, collections care costs and utilities on unused space. Thousands of artists and other creative workers are unemployed.
The forum is an opportunity for state legislators and policymakers to hear from the creative sector and learn more about how arts and culture are essential to Vermont’s recovery; and to give people from the creative sector an opportunity to hear from and share experiences with legislators and policymakers. Issues to be addressed include:
— What are the challenges that Vermont’s cultural organizations, artists, and creative businesses are facing?
— How is Vermont’s creative sector adapting and responding to the COVID-19 crisis?
— What economic recovery opportunities are available to Vermont’s creative sector?
— How can the creative sector collectively plan a responsible and well-coordinated reopening given the complicated logistics of large-scale events and workplace safety?
— What’s next for coordinating Vermont’s creative sector recovery?
The Vermont Creative Network is a broad collective of organizations, businesses and individuals, working to advance Vermont’s creative sector. The network was established by the Vermont Legislature in May 2016 as an initiative of the Vermont Arts Council with support from the Vermont Community Foundation.
Go online to bit.ly/VtCreativeForum to register. Visit www.vermontcreativenetwork.org for information.
