Late at night, women clean streets in Johannesburg, their usually unseen labor revealed in a quartet of black-and-white photographs by South African photographer Sabelo Mlangeni. A conductor leans out the door of an overcrowded yellow molue bus in Lagos, alert to more arrivals in Uche Okpa-Iroha’s “44 sitting, 99 standing.” An adolescent girl in a pink bathing suit strikes a contrapposto pose between two busy swimming pools in one of Jodi Bieber’s “Soweto” photographs.
Mlangeni, Okpa-Iroha and Bieber are among the nine-award winning African photographers in “Urban Cadence: Street Scenes from Lagos and Johannesburg” that opened at Middlebury College Museum of Art this month. With 60 photographs and two videos, the exhibition extends throughout the museum’s upstairs galleries. It continues to April 23.
“Urban Cadence” immerses visitors in experiences of these two vast, populous, and rapidly growing metropolises. The photographers — five from Nigeria, four from South Africa — know their cities’ pulse and people.
Their images invite viewers into complex narratives of these urban areas. From children in a makeshift neighborhood beneath an elevated highway to an exuberant alternative rock band to a graphic novel superhero come to life, the selections and diverse photographers offer rich multi-faceted introductions to these dynamic cities.
The exhibition, initiated by Touring Exhibitions of Contemporary Artists of Africa and developed with the Gund Gallery at Kenyon College, is curated by Carol Magee, professor of art history at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, who also is lead editor of its superb catalogue.
Middlebury senior Hannah Laga Abram ’23 compiled a playlist featuring Nigerian and South African musicians to accompany the exhibition.
“‘Urban Cadence’ is a very exciting show. It’s a part of the world and group of artists that people should see more,” explained Douglas Perkins, associate director of the Middlebury College Museum of Art.
“We are really focusing on global contemporary art and telling stories and showing material that hasn’t been as strongly showcased in the past as it should have been,” Perkins said, noting that along with bringing exhibitions including “Urban Cadence” to the museum, this priority carries through in the thematic re-installations from the college’s art collection to feature more diverse personal and artistic identities.
“Urban Cadence’s” pairing of Lagos and Johannesburg offers insights into both places, and also of urban growth throughout Africa. Lagos has a current population of 16 million people, up from 7 million in 2000. Johannesburg, today at 6 million, has doubled in the same time. Rural to urban migration drives much of the growth.
Natural resource extraction has shaped both. Gold launched Johannesburg when discovered there in the 1880s. Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer.
As we see in many images in “Urban Cadence,” their populations are young — 70% of Nigeria’s population is younger than 30 years old.
Changing photography opportunities in both cities contributed to the origin of this exhibition. In Nigerian schools and universities, photography was not traditionally taught as part of artistic practice. Under apartheid, Black South Africans were excluded from university arts education. Institutes including the Niele Institute in Lagos founded by Uche Okpa-Iroha and the Market Photo Workshop in Johannesburg have played pivotal roles in training photographers and archiving and showing their work. Since 2010 the African Artists’ Foundation has hosted an annual African focused international photography festival in Lagos.
Among the many strengths of the exhibition is the inclusion of multiple selections from the photographers’ series. Well-developed labels acquaint viewers with the photographers and context in these cities.
With hints of Superman, “Captain Rugged” soars through the sky over Lagos — bare chested, red cape flying, fist extended, sunglasses on. He views the city from atop tall buildings and astride a yellow minibus.
In Kelechi Amadi-Obi’s 2013 “Captain Rugged” series, the subject is a superhero for the city. He radiates energy and cool. Captain Rugged belongs to a greater body of work. One of Amadi-Obi’s photographs of him is Keziah Jones’ 2013 album cover of that name. Jones’ graphic novel tells his origin story — a rural Nigerian drawn to Lagos during the 1970s oil boom, before his heroic calling.
Sabelo Mlangeni spent eight months with Johannesburg sanitation workers for his 2006 “Invisible Women” series. Mlangeni kept noticing that city streets, littered and messy at the end of days, were clean in the morning. The transformation, he learned, came with the labor of mostly middle-aged women who worked through the nights.
In her featured series, Jodi Bieber focused on the South West Townships, Soweto. Soweto was created in the 1930s to segregate Johannesburg’s Black labor force from the White community. The area’s traumatic history includes the Soweto uprising of 1976, when police opened fire on students protesting forced education in the Afrikaans language rather than their own. Among those killed was 12-year-old Hector Pieterson whose photograph became an iconic image of the fight against apartheid.
History is not forgotten or obscured in Bieber’s photographs — it’s there in the architecture, in a mural under a staircase, and more.
At the same time, Bieber shows us life of Soweto today. A giant illuminated soccer ball floats over a shopping mall in an upscale area. Little kids play in a wading pool as families and friends cool off in an expansive municipal pool. Soweto’s youth and energy are prominent. Viewers can practically hear the music of the alternative rock band Ree-Burth.
