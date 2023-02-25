Late at night, women clean streets in Johannesburg, their usually unseen labor revealed in a quartet of black-and-white photographs by South African photographer Sabelo Mlangeni. A conductor leans out the door of an overcrowded yellow molue bus in Lagos, alert to more arrivals in Uche Okpa-Iroha’s “44 sitting, 99 standing.” An adolescent girl in a pink bathing suit strikes a contrapposto pose between two busy swimming pools in one of Jodi Bieber’s “Soweto” photographs.

Mlangeni, Okpa-Iroha and Bieber are among the nine-award winning African photographers in “Urban Cadence: Street Scenes from Lagos and Johannesburg” that opened at Middlebury College Museum of Art this month. With 60 photographs and two videos, the exhibition extends throughout the museum’s upstairs galleries. It continues to April 23.

