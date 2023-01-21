UV Baroque

The Upper Valley Baroque Chamber Orchestra, led by Artistic Director Filippo Ciabatti, will present “The Italian Baroque Concerto” Jan. 28 and 29 at First Congregational Church in Lebanon, New Hampshire. In this file photo, Ciabatti is conducting the ensemble.

 Courtesy Upper Valley Baroque

For the 2022-23 season, Upper Valley Baroque, a professional instrumental and choral ensemble, is taking “A Journey through Italian Baroque.” After choral music in the fall, the chamber orchestra is turning to the concerto.

“The concerto, the genre, was born in Italy,” explains Filippo Ciabatti, the ensemble’s artistic director.

