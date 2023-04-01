It’s not a rags to riches story, it’s better. The inspirational young dancers in the cast of Dance of Hope have transformed their lives from sleeping in the slums of Uganda to performing at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Dance of Hope founder, producer and Creative Director Herbert Kinobe, who goes by Chinobay, has been a Ugandan musician for many years, performing all over the world. In 2008, while on tour in the United States, he was introduced to M-LISADA, an organization whose slogan is “music to the rescue.”
Formed in 1996 by nine homeless children who were living in the slums of Katwe, in Kampala, Uganda, M-LISADA got children off the street and offered access to education. They also learned song and dance as a means of survival. And despite the emotional and financial trauma that the kids had endured, their smiles still came through, and Chinobay was moved to tears, having once been one of those children himself.
A dream started to take shape for him, to travel the world and share their songs and stories and in doing so, restore their dignity and self-confidence. And so, Dance of Hope was born.
“When I was in the U.S. I connected with people that had been supporting this home (M-LISADA) in Uganda,” Chinobay said in an interview Monday. “There (were) a lot of kids performing but they didn’t have teachers, they were just doing things in a non-professional way, but they were very happy. So I went over to this home, and when I was there my life just changed.
“I saw these kids who had so much hope, and dreams to become great musicians but they had no opportunities, they had no platforms, they had no places where their voices could be heard,” Chinobay said. “They had low self-esteem, and that’s how Dance of Hope started. I said to Bosco (Segawa) who is the co-founder of Dance of Hope, I think these kids the next five to 10 years they can travel around the world and transform their lives and transform their communities.”
Most of the kids were poor, born in the worst imaginable situations, orphaned and living in poverty, sleeping on floors. “What inspired me was, I wanted their story to change and I wanted the children to change their own story,” Chinobay said. “So we promise to give them skills in music, in dance, in songs, and then they would travel around the world to share their stories with other people and now they’re on tour doing that.”
To see the performance, you would never guess what they’ve been through. Chinobay said the difference it makes in the children’s self-esteem is night and day.
“These are kids people have told can never become anything,” he said. “They were (about) 6 years old, a lot of these girls and boys had experienced trauma, being abused, coming from homes without love, having no sense of belonging, so their life had been shut down. They could not communicate, they could not talk to anyone, they could not smile. And today if no one tells you who they were, you can never tell that.”
You can see Dance of Hope at the Barre Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7, presented by the Celebration Series. (At press time, the show was sold out.)
Chinobay calls Dance of Hope a program rather than a troupe, and it has reached more than 45,000 children globally, visiting schools, festivals, performing arts centers and cultural institutions to perform and teach. And all of the money raised from the tour goes towards education in Uganda.
“It was important to make these kids understand that they have something to give to the world and they have something that the world can admire about them,” Chinobay said. “When they come (to) an American school and they’re teaching African dance, African music, the self-esteem they get from that, realizing that I have a skill that the rest of the world can actually want me to share and teach, that is priceless.”
The small cast is usually between the ages of 11 and 17 with new kids every year. And the show itself Chinobay describes as “a breathtaking journey to Africa.”
“We bring Africa to the people — the music, the songs, the stories, the culture dances — to experience Africa in all its facets as opposed to what the media reports about Africa, which is not always very positive,” he said. “The show is a journey around the continent of Africa specifically around Uganda and its colors and harmonies and rhythms and songs.”
“When they return home, that’s where the magic is,” Chinobay said. “They are looked at as role models and as heroes in their own community. So our vision was to take it out of the community, bring them around the world, bring them back to the community as different people because the community can then see their own children transformed, and they’re transformed by their own music, their own story, their own culture, having value for something that they will never lose. This is way beyond money, it’s really life-changing.”
