Twenty-five years after establishing itself as a premier festival destination in New Hampshire, Jerry Jam — started as an informal gathering of a few friends celebrating the life of late Grateful Dead guitar legend Jerry Garcia — moves from Bath, New Hampshire to the Pransky Farm in Cabot, the former home of the Manifestivus festival.
The three-day Jerry Jam will be held July 14-16 at the scenic 93-acre site, the family home of musician David Pransky, who hosted the beloved Manifestivus from 2002 to 2017.
“I’m just so excited and just having so much fun with these guys,” said Pransky of the Jerry Jam organizers, “gettin’ back into what I really enjoy doing, which is putting on these events and getting dirty, and getting in the woods and weed-whacking for hours and getting everything nice.”
Jerry Jam, which started in 1996, has been hosted in Bath since 2011. After last year’s 25th anniversary celebration, Jerry Jam ownership passed from founder Dan Webb to nonprofit North Country Community Radio in Littleton, New Hampshire.
Jerry Jam organizers decided to branch out and try a new location for the festival, reaching out to multiple landowners before coming to an agreement with Pransky.
A proven venue with performance infrastructure, the Pransky Farm was already permitted for a three-day event. And Pransky’s deep knowledge of hosting a multiple-day festival at the site sealed the deal.
After hosting a wedding last summer, Pransky had been thinking about a return to hosting live music at the site after the six-year hiatus since the last Manifestivus.
When the Jerry Jam crew approached him about hosting, Pransky felt it was a good fit.
“After the pandemic, I was feeling it,” he said in a Tuesday phone conversation. “It was, like, the people want it. Even the land was, like, ‘Where are all the people?’”
“And the Jerry Jam crew is just such a good group of people,” said Pransky of festival founder Dan Webb and NCCR CEO Nate Alberts, “It seemed like a no-brainer.”
“The land was really talking to me, like, ‘Oh, it’s so nice to have footprints back on here,’” said Pransky. “Not to mention my mother used to run a summer camp there for years,” he added, referring to Camp Laughing Turtle.
“So the land is really hungry for all these people to stomp on it, dance on it, smile and laugh.”
Manifestivus vibes
Started as Sol Harvest Festivus for the Restivus in 2002 and renamed in 2009, Manifestivus — which billed itself as a “local festival with a global vibe” — served up a singular festival experience with an emphasis on world music.
Jerry Jam bands include Melvin Seals & JGB, Max Creek, Reid Genauer and Assembly of Dust, Kung Fu, Toubab Krewe, Pink Talking Fish, The Nth Power with Northeast Kingdom native Jennifer Hartswick of Trey Anastasio Band, Marcus Rezak’s Shred in Dead, Roots of Creation, and Hayley Jane, among others.
While the musical focus of Jerry Jam and Manifestivus is certainly different, Pransky said a common theme of both festivals is a positive and family friendly atmosphere.
“Dan (Webb) always says it’s like a gathering of two tribes coming together because we’ve been doing it for so long,” he said. “This group is a really special, loving, family oriented crew that just felt natural.”
Pransky is bringing some of the Manifestivus vibes with two bands on the bill. Toubab Krewe, which formerly featured Pransky on bass, headlines on Friday. And La Lovo, performing Sunday, features Pransky’s Colombian-born partner Cintia Lovo and a backing band that includes Pransky.
“We’re going to have a lot of Manifestivus folks there as well,” said Pransky. “So I wanted to give the local crowd something because they’re excited to be back onsite and be back with their friends and family.”
Pransky, 47, who toured the world for 18 years with Toubab Krewe, is a Spanish teacher at Cabot School and has a 2-year-old son, Felix, with his partner Lovo. He performs with Locos Por Juana, a pioneering Miami group that has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.
“From 300 shows a year (in Toubab Krewe), I’m down to about 30,” he said, “which is what I need right now.”
Still, Pransky said he couldn’t resist the opportunity to host another festival on his family’s land.
“We feel really good about it,” he said of the Jerry Jam collaboration. “It’s so amazing to see a team and a family come together.”
“It’s really important to me to take this property that I grew up on and really make it beautiful and share it with the community, whether it’s events like this or weddings,” said Pransky. “We’re kind of opening it up to that chapter, I think.”