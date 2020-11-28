Theater-lovers have been suffering silently through Zoomed performances of works meant for the traditional stage, because that’s largely all that has been available since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. Confronting that straight on, though, Green Room Productions will present “Two for Zoom” — two plays written specifically for the virtual platform — in three live performances next weekend.
“Thematically, in both plays, the characters have experienced major loss pre-COVID,” explains Joanne Greenberg, who directs.
“And now we get to see them in a time where that loss is exacerbated by the isolation with which we’re all living. Yet while they’re definitely dealing with that loss, they’re doing it with humor and sense of humanity that isn’t just depressing,” she said. “There’s a wise humor and wit in both plays almost in defiance of the pandemic — thumbing their nose at it by trying to stay connected in isolating times.”
The Montpelier professional theater company presents “Two for Zoom” — “Missing Ingredients” by Colleen O’Doherty and “Zoe” by Jack Canfra — Dec. 4-6 online live via Zoom. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
“We’ve chosen to perform them live on three occasions to more closely duplicate the excitement of an actual theater experience,” Greenberg said.
In “Missing Ingredients,” starring Kianna Bromley and Maren Langdon Spillane, a woman on a Zoom call helps her sister make a birthday cake for her son in the aftermath of a family tragedy. In “Zoe,” starring Eric St. John and Spillane, a man convinces his ex-wife to video-chat despite her reluctance to dredge up their past.
Greenberg, of Montpelier, former longtime co-director of the U-32 High School theater department and now a freelance director, is founder and director of Green Room Productions.
“Both of these plays are written expressly for Zoom, which was purposeful on my part,” Greenberg said by phone. “I give kudos to all the theater people who are desperately trying to figure out how to stay creative during the pandemic. But I have to say that these (Zoom) attempts are sadly pointing up what’s missing.
“Productions just don’t work as Zoom readings — they cry out for sets and movement and a physical space that we can all be in together,” she said. “So I looked for plays that acknowledged the moment we are in — and examine and comment on these times, and not ignore them, and not try to shoehorn something into a platform that really doesn’t work for it.”
Greenberg sought new plays that acknowledge the moment we are in and use it to advantage and not to disadvantage.
“That’s where these two plays came from,” Greenberg said. “They’re both really beautifully compressed and crystallized pieces that deal with the bigger, messier reality — and hone it into this very compressed one-act form.”
They will be performed live will be from the actors’ homes, but coordinated by a stage manager and a technical director for the streaming. The actors will be in rooms that are created to seem like the characters’ spaces.
“They will look like Zoom plays,” Greenberg said. “That’s something else I’ve discovered from all the streaming that I’ve done. There’s an iffy-ness and the risk-taking to the ones that aren’t pre-recorded that, at least to some extent, simulate live theater in a theatrical space.
“I like that aspect of it being a little bit on the edge.”
