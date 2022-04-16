It started four years ago at a pizza place in Poultney. Karen Klami and Burnham Holmes were politically discouraged. Both writers and theater professionals, they met there weekly to vent their frustrations and wound up doing what they do best — they wrote about it.
News stories, direct quotes and hours of combing through Tweets became the basis of their musical parody, “Trumpilton,” a comic spin on the Donald Trump presidency. Performed by four local actors who take on at least a handful of characters each, the fast-paced story includes all the big names from the headlines in the past few years, in a revolving door, kind of whose-line-is-it-anyway format of appearances, set to the music of Stephen Sondheim and other composers.
“We’d look over what was happening, pick out the things we want to talk about, find songs we think would be great for those characters and that situation, and then we’d write the in-betweens,” Klami said. “The news (came) first and then we (went) from there. We tried to find the funny parts of very strange and serious stuff.”
“I have a tendency to watch too much news, and this I found was a way to expatiate the feelings I had,” Holmes said. “(To) just watch news (you) just go down with it, I get depressed and mope around but working on the show was a good release.”
“It turns it around because it’s a comedy,” Klami said. “You’re looking for whatever you can explore without going overboard. You want to be delicate about certain subjects.”
After a stint of successful performances in Vermont in 2019, the show was just weeks away from its Off-Broadway debut in the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 hit. It derailed the show indefinitely and after a long wait, it’s finally set to take the stage at the Actors Temple Theatre at 339 W. 47th St. in New York City for two performances April 18 and 19.
“We were two weeks away when COVID hit,” Klami recalled in a recent interview.
“And then the delay caused losing a couple cast members,” Holmes said.
“This journey has been all uphill,” Klami said. But it didn’t deter them. They recast and the script was updated to reflect recent history.
“We don’t have to make much up; we can just pull from what’s happening,” Klami said. “It sounds like we’re Saturday Night Live making up skits, but this is truth.”
Their words are set to Sondheim melodies as well as familiar favorites from popular Broadway shows like “In the Heights,” “Hamilton,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “West Side Story.”
“Everyone will know at least a few if not all,” Klami said.
“It’s sort of an historical chronology about how it happened,” said Lina Cloffe, one of the original cast members, who plays Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, among others, and described the show as nonstop, choreographed and an active, high-energy show demanding of even seasoned actors, but well worth it.
“Sometimes you have 15 seconds,” Cloffe said. “You come off one scene, wig off, check the script, glasses on, jump into it. You just have to rehearse and rehearse it. If you found the character in rehearsal, you push the button when you go on.”
“To be able to play a character (you have to) find that thing that creates the character, whether it’s a walk, a voice, a look. That’s really hard to do, it’s a rare talent,” Klami said, praising the cast.
“You’re on showcase up there so it’s fun,” Klami said. “You have to have fun up there, but it’s a lot of hard work to get to the point of having fun. You have to feel comfortable on stage.”
“It seems like a small show because we’re four actors but it’s actually not,” said Cloffe. “We have 37 songs, I (alone) have 28 entrances and exits.”
“This is a production we put our heart in,” Klami said, and it seemed like it might not happen with the influx of obstacles from the pandemic to inflation and coordinating schedules.
“Revving it up again was hard,” Holmes said, “keeping it alive during the dormant years.”
“And the cost of things went up,” Klami added.
But it seemed to have a momentum of its own, and the enthusiasm and support of everyone involved.
“Of course, this is serious matter,” Cloffe said. “We’re trying to shine light on the craziness but not so heavy-handed. You might need to deal with it that way, I think that’s why Karen and Burnham wrote this.”
“This show is another home-grown-in-Vermont show (like ‘Hadestown’) that is being performed in New York City,” Klami later said by email. “There are actually more opportunities than people think right in Vermont for artists to create and develop art they can bring to the city … without having to actually live in the city. That, to me, is encouraging and exciting.”
