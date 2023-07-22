John Fusco and the North Mississippi Allstars go way back — so far, in fact, that it predates the founding of the lauded Mississippi hill country boogie and blues band more than a quarter century ago.

Fusco, an acclaimed Morrisville-based filmmaker and musician, was working with the late legendary producer Jim Dickinson — Fusco said he “served as my blues-lore adviser” — while writing the script for the 1986 hit film “Crossroads.”

thomaswhuntington@hotmail.com