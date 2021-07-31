In travis tate’s new intimate comedy, “Queen of the Night,” father and son take to the woods to bridge their lifelong rift. It doesn’t help that the son is an artist, gay and unhappy, and the father is miserably facing the remarriage of his wife. Still, their clumsy communing with nature yields the unexpected.
It’s really amazing,” explains Raz Golden, who is directing the Dorset Theatre Festival world premiere production.
“A two-hander can be real difficult because it requires a lot out of two actors,” he said. “Luckily, we have two amazing actors who are really tackling and diving deep into the material. But their job is made a little easier by the fact travis has written such a well-made play, and instilled in it such beautiful emotion, also comedy and also poetry. It’s so much to chew on and a gift to artists.
“So I am super-excited to be directing the world premiere.” Golden said.
Dorset Theatre Festival will present “Queen of the Night” Aug. 10-Sept. 4 outdoors at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester. (The production will be filmed and available for streaming on-demand.)
In “Queen of the Night,” recently divorced Stephen and his millennial son Ty set out on a camping trip to their old stomping grounds in southeastern Texas. As an important family event approaches, father and son attempt to survive the woods, and one another, braving the bears and reckoning with the wilderness of their past.
Despite low cell signal and high emotions, these two characters try their best to connect. In this honest and poetic comedy about family, tate explores masculinity and queerness through the lens of multi-generational Blackness.
“Queen of the Night” faces the universal truth that having an honest conversation with your family can be an unreachable height.
“It’s something that through turmoil and through hard work and through love can really find some place to connect with the people you’re supposed to love most,” Golden said. “What is inside it is hope, this deep, deep sense of hope that you’re not alone in this world. Even the people you thought you weren’t able to achieve a relationship with, there’s still some hope for that.”
The characters are given an earthy authenticity and weight through their dialogue.
“The language is so rich and beautiful,” Golden said. “It goes from the super-colloquial, familiar conversational tone where it feels like these where these characters lived, to this beautiful poetic imagery describing the natural world and the stars.
“And how it flips from one to the other so naturally,” he said. “Not many other playwrights, and especially emerging playwrights have a facility of language like travis does.”
Stephen and Ty come from different directions and from different worlds. Steven is in his late 50s, so his generation saw the end of the Civil Rights Movement — a very different world than that of the 29-year-old Ty.
“And that is further compounded by the fact that Stephen is straight and Ty is gay,” Golden said. “Unfortunately, in the past, when Ty was a kid and living under his father’s roof, they had no way to connect in a serious way to maintain that relationship — so they grew apart.”
“This play is them figuring out how to connect again before this big family event — that shifts the dynamic in an irrevocable way.”
Stephen and Ty speak different languages, but they feel things the same way.
“Stephen didn’t have Instagram, but he still knows what heartbreak is,” Golden said. “One great thing we discovered in rehearsal was that one of Ty’s fears is showing anger the way his father does. His discomfort with the world manifests itself in anxiety, but they come from a similar core, his problems and Stephen’s problems, but they manifest in different ways.
“Ty is deathly afraid of sliding into the anger Stephen has access to,” Golden said. “Stephen has been working away from that and not have that be his first impulse. He is both successful and fails at that.”
But, both are trying.
“That’s the play,” Golden said. “You can’t engage with someone who’s not at least going to try.”
For Golden, the challenge of making this new play compelling is the same as for all intimate theater.
“It’s not an exact science — it’s creating in rehearsal, adding nutrients and water, sunlight and all that, hopefully to grow a nice-tasting tomato.”
Golden dispels a common misperception about acting.
“You think about the character and you have an epiphany, and that’s how everything is solved,” he said. “That’s not the case, especially with a play that’s like this where the primary action is the two talking to each other.
“It’s really about their day-to-day taking stock of the new discoveries you have about the characters, the new ways they interact with each other, the new moment,” Golden said. “As a director, my job is to make sure I lead a rehearsal room where all of that is possible and the actors feel safe to experiment. And, frankly, a place where when they go home for the day, they’re not resentful of their fellow artists.
“The characters (in the script) are in many ways blueprints,” Golden said. “The words on the page are 50% of the character, and the lived-in body experience of our wonderful actors — Danny Johnson and Leland Fowler — bring the other 50% to the characters. The actors bring so much of themselves to characters like these.”
