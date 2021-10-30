When Tommy Hyde was a student at Middlebury College 10 years ago he took a class called “Adventure Writing and Digital Storytelling.” In it, students went out into the community for a month and followed around a local character, wrote something about them, and made a short film.
That was how Hyde met a dairy farmer on the outskirts of town, Doug Butler, and well after the class had ended, found himself continuing to go to the farm with a camera.
“He fascinated me and I wasn’t quite sure why,” Hyde said by phone recently. “I was trying to figure out why Doug was so intriguing, and also slowly figuring out how to capture some of it.”
Ten years later it culminated in a feature film that tells Butler’s touching and relatable story. “Underdog” is an intimate vérité portrait of Butler and his irrepressible optimistic attitude despite enduring the kinds of family farm tragedies that are so common now.
“Underdog” premieres at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
The film looks at the demands of a small-scale family farmer, economically, mentally, and emotionally. Regardless, Butler had a big dream that kept him going.
“At some point early on Doug told me about this dream he had of taking his dogs racing in Alaska,” Hyde said. “The way he talked about it, it sounded as if he was going tomorrow. He’s such a dreamer and a positive individual that as he was talking about it I (thought) he’s going to head out next year, or he’d been before.”
But Hyde realized that Doug hadn’t left the farm his entire life for more than five days, and things were getting more difficult there, to the point that it didn’t look like there was a way he was ever going to go.
“Doug has all these dreams that haven’t really panned out and, in retrospect, that is what I really was interested in figuring out — I wanted to know if that was OK, and what it would look like if his biggest dream did come true,” Hyde said.
The film isn’t an interview with Butler but rather a collection of scenes that unfold in which the real Doug is revealed, and how the farm and the dogs, his work and his passion, play off of each other.
Part of Hyde’s idea for the film was that it also linked the college with the town and the agricultural communities.
“There are fewer and fewer avenues for those communities to really interact,” he said, “and the product now is really a reflection of the power of that type of collaboration.”
The movie documents the long hard battle Butler had as the last farmer on his street, which once held 13 dairy farms. To watch Butler go through such dire circumstances without losing his optimism is the heartbeat of the film. As it captures the seasons, the mysterious and heartwarming dynamic between some animals and humans and Butler inspires resilience.
“He held on for a lot longer than most people have,” Hyde said. “And I think Doug choosing to go to Alaska while his farm was in a dark place was a rare moment of agency, but it wasn’t him giving up on the farm. His going to Alaska allowed him to come home and deal with that reality.”
