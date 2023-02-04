When you step into the Castleton University Bank Gallery to experience its latest exhibit, you’re entering the world of 28-year-old Thomas Hacker, aka Tomasio, and a collection of abstract acrylic paintings that explode from the canvas in color.

A volcano erupting flowers, TV static in color, and underwater kelp suspended were some of the impressions I had, but the experience was visceral, and I left wondering how simple paint on canvas can evoke such feelings.

