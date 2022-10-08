A standout singer- songwriter in the Boston music scene for years, the now Burlington-based Ali McGuirk celebrates the release of her sophomore album Friday at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge.

“Til It’s Gone,” released last month on Signature Sounds, is a follow-up to McGuirk’s lauded 2017 debut album, “Slow Burn.” Featuring such noteworthy musicians as Little Feat guitarist Fred Tackett and organ player Larry Goldings (James Taylor, Norah Jones), “Til It’s Gone” is a stellar album that finds McGuirk arriving as a noteworthy voice on the national scene.

