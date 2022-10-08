A standout singer- songwriter in the Boston music scene for years, the now Burlington-based Ali McGuirk celebrates the release of her sophomore album Friday at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge.
“Til It’s Gone,” released last month on Signature Sounds, is a follow-up to McGuirk’s lauded 2017 debut album, “Slow Burn.” Featuring such noteworthy musicians as Little Feat guitarist Fred Tackett and organ player Larry Goldings (James Taylor, Norah Jones), “Til It’s Gone” is a stellar album that finds McGuirk arriving as a noteworthy voice on the national scene.
Produced by McGuirk along with celebrated folk-blues songwriter Jonah Tolchin and Grammy Award-winning engineer/studio owner Sheldon Gromberg, the album was initially tracked in Providence, Rhode Island, with McGuirk’s longtime bandmates Brandon Mayes on percussion, Jeff Lockhart on guitars and Cilla Bonnie on bass.
But Tolchin recommended heading to Gromberg’s Los Angeles studio to track much of the album, recruiting an A-list of musicians that also included singer Valerie Pinkston (Ray Charles, Luther Vandross) and percussionist Lenny Castro (Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder).
“When I was out in L.A., I had the sensation that I was doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing,” says McGuirk in press materials. “That’s such an elusive feeling to capture.”
The result is a sublime nine-song set that shines on McGuirk’s powerhouse vocals and singular sound that seamlessly blends old-school soul with rootsy blues and rock flavors. It’s a winning mix that finds McGuirk firing on all cylinders.
Opening “XBoyfriends” is a lighthearted, warm and sultry standout that’s buoyed by Goldings’ organ and backing vocals by Pinkston and Carmen Carter. Ditto the gorgeous “Evelyn” — which “addresses several layers of trauma that women in my ancestry have survived,” according to McGuirk — and the languid “All Back,” a perfect post-pandemic song about hope and resilience.
“The Work” is a subdued yet potent tune that addresses such heavy topics as privilege and institutional power with aplomb, while “Let it Be You” brings an old-school blues-pop vibe and tasty soul arrangements to the proceedings.
Other highlights include the extended jamming in the folk-flavored “Leave Me,” the countrified take on the Emmylou Harris gem, “Empty Vase,” and the slow-burning rock of anthemic closer “Milk.”
And the buoyant title track addresses McGuirk’s approach to the life and career of an artist and wanting to stay grounded in her relationship to music.
“I’ve always been very precious about my relationship to music, and I was very protective of it,” she said in a phone interview. “And part of that meant not needing too much external validation.”
“There is something magical and primal about the call to art,” she added. “Right now, I’m in a phase in my life where I’m accepting that I may burn, like a moth in a flame, but I’m going to give it all away until it’s gone.”
McGuirk, who grew up in Concord, Massachusetts, moved to Burlington in the fall of 2020 and recently moved to Colchester. She’ll celebrate the new album in her adopted hometown with a Friday show at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, part of a month-plus-long tour of the Northeast.
“It’s a special stop,” she said of the show. “I love it here so much. I just moved to Mallets Bay, which I feel is a real Vermont-y transition that proves that I’m settling down here,” she said with a laugh.
