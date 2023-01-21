Rather than featured artists and an overall theme, the Chaffee Art Center’s latest exhibit features themed galleries, which Executive Director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker says lets each of its members share the spotlight.

“It helps to put the focus on (all of) our artist members,” she said recently. “We value them.”

janellefaignant@icloud.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.