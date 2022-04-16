Visit almost any museum with American art and Native American art collections and the works are presented separately. Even in museums with depth in Native American work and with conscientious diversity of artists in American art — separate galleries.
“This Land: American Engagement with the Natural World” at Dartmouth College’s Hood Museum of Art in Hanover, New Hampshire breaks with that tradition. This monumental show with seven thematic installations brings contemporary and historical art by Native Americans alongside art by African American, Asian American, Euro American and Latin American artists.
From “An Ecocritical Lens” in the entry gallery — with an exquisitely crafted Abenaki birchbark canoe amidst photographs considering human impacts on the land — through installations considering food acquisition, manifest destiny, the natural world and more “This Land” offers deeply compelling opportunities for fresh perspectives. This groundbreaking exhibition is drawn entirely from the Hood’s collection.
The Hood Museum reopened to the public a few months ago after being closed since early 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, having previously been closed for 30 months for extensive renovation and expansion. Its collections span millennia, with over 65,000 objects from ancient art including ninth century BCE Assyrian reliefs to ongoing new acquisitions.
Besides “This Land,” current special exhibitions include “Photographs from Hollywood’s Golden Era: The John Kobal Foundation” with Hollywood stills and portraiture from the 1920s to 1950s and “In the Moment: Recent Work by Louise Hamlin.”
“‘This Land’ is the Hood’s attempt to tell a more complete honest and inclusive story of the history of art created on this land,” said John Stomberg, director of the museum, noting that planning for it began over four years ago.
“The story of American art as is typically told is a pretty narrowly defined story — starting in Boston with Copley … it’s the standard story but not a very accurate story. It’s not one that includes broad swaths of artistic practice on this continent,” said Stomberg.
“We are trying to address multiple stories, in a way of getting at the rich tapestry that is art and culture of Mexico, the United States and Canada,” he said.
As this kind of exhibition was unprecedented, the Hood started from scratch. They brought together four curators — two focused on American Art, two specialized in Native American Art.
Instead of chronological presentation, the curatorial group focused on themes considering relationships with the natural world. In these areas, they brought together dynamic dialogues between artworks.
Alongside the elegant canoe, crafted by Louis Gill (Abenaki/Canadian) in the early 1900s, are powerful large format photographs relating to impacts of resource extraction and environmental degradation in the “An Ecocritical Lens” gallery. In “Auto Immune Response No. 5” (2005) by photographer Will Wilson, (Diné Navajo), two figures in gas masks with fluids running down their faces look at the viewer. The pair invokes the Navajo creation myth of Hero Twins. The landscape behind them recalls Navajo lands mined for uranium in the 1950s-1980s.
Vast pale green tundra is etched with long straight lines in “Known and Unknown Tracks” by Subhankar Banerjee, (American/ b. India). The lines in her photograph are tracks of oil exploration vehicles in this northern Alaskan territory.
“Knowing Nature” looks at the natural world from multiple perspectives. John James Audubon (American) captured fine detail of feathers, beak and form in his 1810-1820 “American Buzzard or White Breasted Hawk.” In “Pee,” (2021) by Jamie Okuma (Luseño/Shoshone Bannock/Japanese American), a bright-eyed blue scrub jay perches among flowers in spectacular glass bead work on a pair of elegant tall boots. Okuma’s design, rooted in traditional Plains/Great Basin/Plateau beading style, was inspired by a hatchling who fell from its nest and became the artist’s family’s pet.
The installation “Form and Relation: Contemporary Native Ceramics” features work by artists today, working with clay as a medium but also as an earth material with knowledge embedded within it. Roxanne Swentzell and Rose Simpson, mother and daughter (Kha’p’o Owingek/Santa Clara Pueblo) ceramacists’ “Timeline Necklace” stretches across the gallery, with beads, figures, vessels and other objects relating to intergenerational knowledge transfer and moments in their lives.
“Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design” accompanies “This Land.” The show explores themes of continuity, innovation, and Indigenous knowledges of artists and considers stylistic decisions.
Three bowls displayed together share the Cochiti Pueblo design tradition. All three have a band of decoration near the lip and design in the base — one dates from 19th century, one from 1958, one from 2010. In their stylistically similar designs — one is perhaps an abstracted flower; one depicts a bird, cloud and turtle; the third is a pile of IPods.
In a video in “Unbroken,” Diego Romero, Cochiti artist who created “Pod Mound,” remarks that “What is contemporary today is traditional in the future.”
The Hood has offered impressive and diverse exhibitions ever since it opened in the 1980s. With its conscientious consideration of a museum’s role and its groundbreaking work with “This Land” and other exhibitions, this is a particularly exciting time to visit there — and often.
“We are here, we are free, and we are open. Come in and visit. You don’t have to feel like you have to ‘do’ the museum. You can get a coffee, swing by the galleries for a little while, come back again,” said Stomberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.