MONTPELIER — Many theater efforts have aimed to get around the COVID-19 pandemic, but a few are confronting it directly. Green Room Productions has done this both technically and emotionally in its “Two for Zoom,” two short striking plays live-streamed over the weekend over the Internet platform.
Both “Missing Ingredients” by Colleen O’Doherty and “Zoe” by Jack Canfra were written for Zoom and reflect life during the pandemic. But, rather than taking the on the sequestration directly, they explore how folks are forced to face themselves in this unnatural time. Compelling performances made these stories irresistible and often uncomfortable.
In “Zoe,” Eric St. John played Jared who convinces his ex-wife to video-chat years after their breakup. Maren Langdon Spillane is Pamela, who is very reluctant to talk to her ex, and makes that clear. She is an tough attorney, confident and a bit intolerant, while he is a hapless and flawed actor who doesn’t seem to be able to make anything work. (It’s a mystery how these two ever got together.) Yet it is Jared’s emotional depth that finally touches Pamela’s heart.
The production’s power comes from Spillane and St. John’s ability to create deep and subtle tension while expressing other emotions. Directed by Joanne Greenberg, this allowed the story to be told on two levels — on top, the superficial spats and brief moments of warmth — covering up the deep hurt harbored by both. Saturday’s authentic-feeling performance reflected the unexpected intimacy possible in a two-screen presentation on Zoom.
In “Missing Ingredients,” also directed by Greenberg, Spillane was Rachel who has Zoomed her sister ostensibly for help making a birthday cake for her son. Lara, played Kianna Bromley, guides Rachel through a conversation that, like “Zoe,” covered with a veil of normalcy, unearths deeper troubles. Still, lighter and more upbeat than “Zoe,” “Missing Ingredients” has its own depth.
Green Room Productions is Greenberg’s professional ad hoc theater company that comes together for various projects. Retired as longtime co-director of the U-32 high school theater program, she is a freelance director who frequently works with Rutland’s Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre and other companies, as well as her own.
Greenberg seems particularly attracted to tough introspective theater and is largely successful, as in these two plays, of exploring the layers and the dramatic arc. As the moods of the play are fairly similar, more contrast might have been more inviting. Still, together totaling only an hour, they were compelling and entertaining.
The Zoom platform was well used. With each actor performing live in their own home, backgrounds were arranged for staging, and the coordination was virtually seamless.
“Two for Zoom” provided compelling virtual theater when it is truly needed.
