The cast of Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre’s “Going Up the Country” in a musical tableau: from left, Scott Forrest, Alanah Grant, Olivia Olson, Eric Ray, Vanessa Mills and Donovan Thacker.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

On Friday, a very certain, volubly enthusiastic demographic filled the West Rutland Town Hall Theater. No surprise, they were there for the world premiere of “Going Up the Country,” a play with music based on the late Yvonne Daley’s book of the same title — mostly baby boomers, many of them ex-hippies.

This new play, written by Eric Peterson with music by John Foley, excerpts Daley’s book with a series of entertaining but real vignettes that remember a colorful and pivotal time in Vermont’s history. The world-premiere production by Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre, the Rutland area community theater known as ART, delivered the rich feel of that time entertainingly and poignantly. It’s a lot of fun.

