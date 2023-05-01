On Friday, a very certain, volubly enthusiastic demographic filled the West Rutland Town Hall Theater. No surprise, they were there for the world premiere of “Going Up the Country,” a play with music based on the late Yvonne Daley’s book of the same title — mostly baby boomers, many of them ex-hippies.
This new play, written by Eric Peterson with music by John Foley, excerpts Daley’s book with a series of entertaining but real vignettes that remember a colorful and pivotal time in Vermont’s history. The world-premiere production by Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre, the Rutland area community theater known as ART, delivered the rich feel of that time entertainingly and poignantly. It’s a lot of fun.
“When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks, and Radicals Moved to Vermont,” Daley’s 2018 book’s subtitle, pretty much describes both the book and the play. Peterson, founder and former artistic director of Bennington’s Oldcastle Theatre, wrote the play taking excepts from Daley’s book, throwing in bits of history to form a pastiche of the time. Foley’s original traditional country music songs add to the color authentically.
The play opens with Daley (Olivia Olson) approaching the Rutland Herald for a job. The editor (Scott Forrest) questions whether the hippie poet has what it takes to be a real reporter. But Daley insists, and the editor suggests she give it a try. Finally, she presents him with a collection of stories — that became this book.
A major theme is “back to the land.” Alanah Grant and Eric Ray are charming and convincing as a young couple that thinks they can thrive by homesteading. Of course, it isn’t long before they are disabused of this idea. Fortunately, a neighbor and real Vermonter (a witty Donovan Thacker) who wants to be a hippie who calls himself “Dirt,” comes to the rescue, teaching them how to build a woodpile, among other things.
No surprise, Ray begins to yearn to return to academia, but Alanah wants to stay. And she’s pregnant. A visit by her parents — a concerned Vanessa Williams and Forrest as the misunderstanding and irate father — doesn’t help. This is one of the many of the authentic feeling stories, simultaneously dramatic and humorous.
No surprise, the politics of the Vietnam War and the draft weigh big. Although it incorrectly credits Sen. Bernie Sanders with the beginning of the blue movement in Vermont (it was actually Philip Hoff, who, in 1962, was elected Vermont’s first Democratic governor in more than a hundred years), the story of the senator from failed Liberty Union candidate to barely elected mayor of Burlington is always an entertaining one.
No surprise also, the story of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is another product of the hippie invasion. The darkness of the Vietnam War isn’t glossed over as young Vermonters are forced to make difficult decisions. And there are reassuring stories like the young hippie (Thacker) who reconnects to his Vermont roots and works his way all up to the Legislature — smoking plenty of weed all the way.
In order to set the scene and make this collection of tales feel somewhat comprehensive, a narration is shared by the various actors. Witty songs like “Tear Down the Woodpile” and “Summer Camp,” and the more serious “Summer Camp” pepper the storytelling. Peterson tells me this remains a work in progress, and it certainly is a worthy project. (Previously, public readings were presented at Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater.)
ART’s production, directed by Kimberlee Moyer, is an ensemble affair and a nearly seamless one at that. The players, all college age or older, are not only effective, proved consistent throughout as well as able singers with some on instruments.
The physical production is a bit homespun (in part due to the awkwardness of the venue) yet effective in delivering the storytelling. Dramatic lighting by Mike Mitrano helped create atmosphere, while projections by Michael Ahearn helped illustrate the stories.
“Going Up the Country,” by Peterson and Foley, is a poignant and entertaining way to remember — or to learn about — one of Vermont’s unique and colorful periods of history. And Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre is to be commended for bringing it to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.