It’s the Tyrone home on that fateful day of Eugene O’Neill’s classic “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” but we’re not in the living room with the family. Instead, we’re with the servants in the kitchen — and they too have their alcohol-fueled drama, but with a bit more sanity and a lot more humor.
Dorset Theatre Festival is presenting the world premiere of Ronán Noone’s “Thirst,” directed by Theresa Rebeck, Aug. 18-Sept. 3 at the Dorset Playhouse. Thursday’s preview performance proved a marvel of ensemble acting and an intense emotional experience — for the characters and the audience.
And “Thirst” offers something the O’Neill doesn’t — real hope.
Opening in the Tyrones’ kitchen, the servants’ day begins with Bridget, the Tyrones’ middle-aged Irish immigrant cook, trying to piece together the events of her inebriated last night. Jack, the American chauffeur, attempts to tell her of their amorous adventures the night before, but Bridget will have nothing to do with it. She’s sworn herself to eternal spinsterhood, much to the smitten Jack’s chagrin.
The young maid Cathleen, a recent immigrant and Bridget’s cousin, enters spouting Shakespeare. She says the great actor James Tyrone has told her she could become a great actress. When Bridget asks Cathleen what’s in it for Mr. Tyrone, it becomes an opportunity for Jack and Cathleen to have some fun at Bridget’s expense.
In fact, the soap opera in the kitchen mirrors that of the Tyrones’, with the three servants digging out one secret after another about each other. But in this immigrants’ tale Bridget, Jack and Cathleen are determined — finally — to be happy.
All this happens between three excellent well-cast actors. Kathy McCaffery delivered Bridget’s crustiness and barely controlled anger at her misfortunes, barely keeping her humanity in check. As Jack, David Mason, known to Vermont for his appearances in Dorset and Northern Stage, also effectively delivered his character in layers, from superficial to troubled to “warrior.”
The most fun character was Cathleen, played with joy by Irish actress Meg Hennessy, but also with layers including a serious and ambitious woman under that charming flightiness.
Directed by Rebeck, the Dorset’s famed playwright-in-residence, the three created a cohesive and compelling whole with their interaction. Their relationships were convincing, intense and irresistible, resulting in the power of fine chamber music.
At Thursday’s preview, it was occasionally difficult to understand the women through their thick brogues, particularly in the beginning. This may be, in part, a matter of adjusting to the accent.
Dorset is famed for its sets and justly so. The full-fledged and seemingly historically accurate kitchen was created by Christopher and Just Swader so that a bit of the outdoors and dining room could be seen. Lighting by Mary Ellen Stebbins effectively effected the changing hours throughout the day, and appropriate period costumes by Fabian Fidel Aguilar completed the picture. Other than a modernistic misstep, sound design added to the Irishness of the play.
In 2015, Huntington Theatre Company produced an earlier version, “The Second Girl” at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, but Noone wasn’t satisfied with it, as it played into the stereotype of Irish sadness and tragedy. With “Thirst,” he has created the reserved optimism of what he sees as the Irish-American immigrant experience. (Noone himself is Irish-born and living in Boston, himself an Irish-American immigrant.)
And Dorset has told the story of “Thirst” with authenticity and heart.
