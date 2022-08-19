Dorset Review

Kathy McCafferty as Bridget, David Mason as Jack, and Meg Hennessy as Cathleen in Dorset Theatre Festival’s world premiere production of Ronán Noone’s “Thirst,” directed by Theresa Rebeck.

 Photo by Joey Moro

It’s the Tyrone home on that fateful day of Eugene O’Neill’s classic “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” but we’re not in the living room with the family. Instead, we’re with the servants in the kitchen — and they too have their alcohol-fueled drama, but with a bit more sanity and a lot more humor.

Dorset Theatre Festival is presenting the world premiere of Ronán Noone’s “Thirst,” directed by Theresa Rebeck, Aug. 18-Sept. 3 at the Dorset Playhouse. Thursday’s preview performance proved a marvel of ensemble acting and an intense emotional experience — for the characters and the audience.

