MONTPELIER — Perhaps no story drives home the spirit of Christmas more than Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story.” And there isn’t a much better storyteller than Vermont’s own Willem Lange.
On Friday, Lange read the tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and the nocturnal apparitions that helped him discover Christmas, live-streamed from the Lost Nation Theater stage in City Hall Arts Center. Nearly 300 people tuned in to the resident professional theater company’s first live-streamed production, which remains available online through 10 a.m. Dec. 26.
Dickens’ 1843 novella recounts the story of Scrooge one Christmas Eve. The elderly miser meets the ghost of his late business partner Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future who compel him to see the man he has been, is, and will become. The tale has been a Christmas tradition for nearly 200 years, with translations into over 40 languages and countless film, musical and stage adaptations.
More authentically, Lange reads from Dickens’ own prompter script version used during his 1867-68 tour of America. (Finding no published script, Lange actually transcribed it from LP records of another performance.) What makes this feel quite different than many adaptations is the delightful humor throughout. And Lange, wryly, didn’t miss a moment of it.
Lange was very comfortable with the script and story, having presented it annually for 45 years St. Thomas’ Church in Hanover, New Hampshire. When continuing the tradition because of COVID-19, Lost Nation Theater invited Lange to present it on its stage, which has remained dark since March. (Lange and his late wife Ida moved from New Hampshire to East Montpelier in 2007.)
Rather than an impressionist, Lang is a raconteur par excellence. Sometimes he did portray characters — some more successfully than others — in his 90-minute reading, but he was much more like a grandfather telling his grandchildren a Christmas story. And, child or adult, it was irresistible.
Lost Nation’s production, directed by Kim Bent, the theater’s founding artistic director, was effective, attractive and largely polished. Bent also created the setting, an attractive living room decorated for the holidays, bordering on theater seats to remind folks, that they had returned to the theater. The attractive lighting was by Samuel Biondiello.
Multiple camera video by Dominic Spillane’s Theater Engine and Matthew Binginot Creations, despite some fuzzy moments, kept attention focused without fatigue, and was imaginative and inviting. (One irritation common to today’s new theater filming is a tendency for heads to be too close to the top of the frame.)
The only misstep in the entire presentation was the ending when the cameras didn’t cut after Lange finished he story, and he clearly didn’t know what to do. Still, it didn’t mar a delightful evening of storytelling.
Lost Nation Theater has created its first online production – so successful that it whets the appetite for more, much more.
