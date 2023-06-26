Weston Review

Weston Theater Young Company is touring “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” throughout the region June 22-July 9. Here, Charlie Brown (Aidan Curley), left, seeks Lucy’s (Ellen McGihon) unique advice.

 Courtesy Weston Theater Company

Sometimes we forget what a great philosopher Charlie Brown is: “Happiness is anyone and anything at all that’s loved by you.”

Weston Theater Company is taking Charlie Brown, his philosophy, and the whole "Peanuts" gang on tour in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” presenting the effervescent hour-long musical in seven Vermont outdoor locations. And it’s free.

