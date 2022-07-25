I’m not sure when Weston’s “Hair” had won over Friday’s opening night audience, but it was in the first 10 minutes — either when the charismatic Matt Rodin as Berger began humorously quizzing a gentleman in the first row (which would continue throughout the show), or earlier with the opening iconic song “Aquarius.” (I could hear members of the audience softly singing along, as I did during a number of other songs.)
“Hair,” the legendary counter-culture musical, may not be the shocker it was when it premiered on Broadway in 1968, but it hadn’t lost its bite when Weston Theater Company opened its brilliant and spectacular production Friday at Weston Playhouse.
It was too bad there weren’t more young people in the audience to see that not all of their parents’ — or grandparents’ — generation was straightlaced and insensitive to the world’s problems.
Weston Theatre Company is presenting “Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical,” with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, through Aug. 13 at the Weston Playhouse.
Basically, “Hair” is a large-scale song-and-dance musical with a now iconic folk-rock score (and a tad bit of nudity). It tells the story of a “tribe” of hippies fighting conscription into the Vietnam War, while struggling to deal with the sexual revolution with an unreceptive conservative world. Still, it’s a lot more show than plot.
Claude (a brilliant but sensitive Nathan Salstone) appears to be the focus throughout as 18 singers and musicians sang and danced their way through some 30 songs, many of which clearly remain familiar. There wasn’t a weak link in the cast, but some were particularly notable.
Berger, the wacky free spirit and catalyst of the group, created most of the mischief, beginning by leading the gang in the irreverent “Donna.” The gentler Woof (a sensitive Easton Michaels) went on to lead “Hashish” and “Sodomy” (the favorite in my high school, no surprise).
Sheila (the brilliant fireball Alanna Saunders, who sang, danced and even played saxophone with flair) led “I Believe in Love” and soloed in “Easy to be Hard.” The most touching song was the ballad “Frank Mills,” sung by Crissy (the gentle Emma Diner). The eccentric Jeanie (the talented Megumi Nakamura) is in love with Claude, but laments she is pregnant with another’s.
Dionne (the powerful presence of Cameron Anika Hill) led the opening “Aquarius,” while Hud (the tough-looking but sensitive Jamari Johnson Williams) was the major presence in the race-oriented songs, “Colored Spade” and “I’m Black/Ain’t Got No.”
And there was outright comedy too. Tourists Margaret Mead (the delightful and hilarious Michael Seltzer) and her nearly silent husband Hubert (Jacob Brandt) happen on the “hippie” colony, resulting in the tender song, “My Conviction” (Seltzer).” And two trios, in “Black Boys” and White Boys” humorously extol the sexual qualities of each race.
But all is not fun and games, for there is actually a plot. At one point the boys receive their draft cards — some of us will remember that unhappy moment in our lives. Most decide to burn theirs but Claude is reluctant. If you don’t remember what happens, you’ll have to see the show.
Weston’s production of “Hair” is simply spectacular. Directed by the theater company’s executive artistic director Susanna Gellert, Friday’s performance was fast-paced fun. Keeping that fun was effervescent choreography by Weston veteran Felicity Stiverson that achieved a delightful and riveting “ordered chaos.” Expert music direction was by Emma Weiss, who led the four-piece band from the keyboard at the back of the stage.
Frank Oliva’s large-scale staging that framed the stage as well as the back of the theater with scaffolding, provided framing for the action. Scott Zeilinski’s dramatic lighting focused on the moment, while Jessica Crawford’s mostly accurate period costumes were just plain fun.
Weston’s “Hair” is lot more than a delightful trip down memory lane. Its message is as relevant today — and it’s more fun than ever.
