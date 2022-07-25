Weston Review

Nathan Salstone, center, is the draft-risk Claude in the Weston Theatre Company production of the iconic 1968 counterculture musical “Hair” July 20-Aug. 13 at the Weston Playhouse.

 Photo by Robert Aft

I’m not sure when Weston’s “Hair” had won over Friday’s opening night audience, but it was in the first 10 minutes — either when the charismatic Matt Rodin as Berger began humorously quizzing a gentleman in the first row (which would continue throughout the show), or earlier with the opening iconic song “Aquarius.” (I could hear members of the audience softly singing along, as I did during a number of other songs.)

“Hair,” the legendary counter-culture musical, may not be the shocker it was when it premiered on Broadway in 1968, but it hadn’t lost its bite when Weston Theater Company opened its brilliant and spectacular production Friday at Weston Playhouse.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.