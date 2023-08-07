Weston Review

Because flooding made the venerable Weston Playhouse unusable, Weston Theater Company successfully moved its “Singin’ in the Rain” to Walker Farm. Here, Cosmo (Conor McShane), Kathy (Cameron Anika Hill) and Don (Eric Sciotto) celebrate in a song-and-dance number what they think is a victory.

There’s nothing like attending a spectacular Golden Age song and dance musical, and actually feeling part of it. That’s what happened Friday, when Weston Theater Company opened its effervescent production of “Singin’ in the Rain” at its Walker Farm theater. The show runs though Aug. 20, however, remaining seating is very limited.

Weston Playhouse was the planned 300-seat venue for this classic musical, but flooding rendered it temporarily unusable forcing a move to the smaller Walker Farm theater. You can count on Weston ingenuity to deliver great theater regardless, and bring the audience into a Hollywood sound stage — right where the action is — and what action it was!

