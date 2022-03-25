Vermont Stage has returned to its home at Burlington’s Main Street Landing with a psychological and psychic thriller. In Lucas Hnath’s “The Thin Place,” the characters never quite know where they are.
And neither do you. In fact, Vermont Stage’s beautifuly performed production often keeps you at the edge of your seat.
Hilda is sort of a nondescript young woman, the sort who is easily ignored. But she had a special relationship with her grandmother who has recently passed on. In fact, Hilda believes they connected psychically. But Hilda doesn’t know how to reconnect with her.
Enter Linda, a professional psychic. The lonely Hilda finds a friend in Linda, and they work on Hilda’s problem. When Hilda wants to know how Linda does it, the psychic admits to being something of a fake, though a kind one. She guesses what her clients want her to tell them, and she does that. When she tells a woman who believes her late father hated her, Linda tells her he wants her to know he really loved her. What’s the harm of that?
A lot, according to Linda’s wealthy patron Sylvia. At a party where Hilda remains pretty much silent, Linda is pilloried by Sylvia for taking people’s money and lying to them, while Linda’s pretty much amoral friend Jerry stands behind her all the way. When left alone, Jerry attempts to dissect Hilda but to no avail.
Everything changes when Hilda’s cell phone rings and the number is her mother’s. Returning the call, the number is disconnected. Hilda drags a scared Linda into a deep mystery that begs the question: Does anyone really die? What, in fact, is the other side? Who is the real psychic, Linda or Hilda?
This description may seem to give too much away but, in truth, you don’t know anything yet. Vermont Stage’s taut production, directed by Jordan Gullikson, will tease you all the way before giving the answers. Or does it have the answers?
At Thursday’s performance, the ensemble cast kept things moving right along, but it was Gina Stevensen’s Hilda — whether speaking or silent — that was riveting. Beginning as mousy and scared, she took on strength, but from where? It was a brilliant performance.
Complementing Stevensen’s Hilda was Chris Caswell as Linda. She delivered a layered performance that combined Linda’s qualities of savvy businesswoman, deeply caring friend and “psychic,” and one very afraid of the real psychic world. Caswell managed to combine these traits, sometimes subtly, in an attractive sympathetic character.
Laura Wolfsen also gave some depth to Linda’s benefactor Sylvia who felt betrayed. And Andrew Cassel’s delivery of Jerry’s cynicism added humor to the goings on. The middle scene with all four characters wasn’t always perfectly balanced, but that’s a minor quibble.
Adding an unsettling atmosphere was Vermont Stage’s excellent physical production. Scenic designer and technical director Chuck Padula created a simple enough set — a rug, two chairs and a table — but Dan Gallager’s creative lighting, Jess Wilson’s subtle sound design, and Sophia Lidz’ appropriate costuming, morphed it into different worlds.
But what world are we in? You’ll never be sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.