Unadilla Theatre is famous for its annual Gilbert and Sullivan productions, and rightly so. But this year’s “Pirates of Penzance,” which opened Thursday at the community theater in rural Marshfield, proved the most spectacular in recent years. It was not only nearly universally sung well, it was downright funny — and introduced two new young stars.
Much of the credit goes to the creative team that been upping the performance level of Unadilla’s G&S productions for a number of years now. Music director Mary Jane Austin is an expert professional voice coach; stage director Erik Kroncke is a veteran opera bass; and pianist Alison Bruce Cerutti is better known as a concert artist.
One of the joys of Unadilla’s productions is watching young performers grow up in them. Soprano Emma Cerutti, who delivered a beautiful coloratura performance in the starring role of Mabel, has been a member of the chorus beginning in childhood. (Emily Milne will alternate performances with Cerutti.) She was matched by newcomer Connor Trombly, whose brilliant tenor resulted in a charismatic performance as the young Frederic. And, despite their disparity in size, they sang quite well together — and both are high school age.
It must be noted that Unadilla is no stranger to nepotism. Emma Cerutti is the daughter of pianist Alison Cerutti and Neil Cerutti, who plays the Pirate King and has been performing G&S on the Unadilla Stage since his youth.
“The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty” is one of the most popular of the comic operas by the British team of librettist W.S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan, and the only one to premiere in the United States, in New York in 1879. It tells of the young pirate apprentice Frederic, who falls in love with Mabel, the daughter of Major General Stanley.
Frederic believes that, having lived for 21 years, he is relieved of his duty as apprentice to the Pirates of Penzance. However, since he was born in a leap year, this means he is barely beyond his fifth birthday, and remains indentured to the pirates — so he cannot marry Mabel.
What gives Unadilla G&S its unique and delicious comic flavor is its inimitable troupe of regulars. As the Pirate King, tenor Neil Cerutti’s fine singing and sense of comedy made him irresistible. Contrasting him was Matthew Grant Winston, who sang and played the arrogant — but truly scared — Major General Stanley with his usual flair and comic sense.
Mezzo-soprano Nessa Rabin sang warmly but applied a wry wit as Ruth, Frederic’s long-in-the-tooth nurse who harbors romantic feelings for him. Kroncke, standing in for Niall McCallum for the opening weekend, revealed his operatic power — both vocally and comically — as the Sergeant of Police.
What was also new was the cohesiveness and consistency of the production as a whole, both musically and theatrically. The chorus — the pirates, (mostly not so young) wards of Gen. Stanley and the policemen — performed as a real ensemble and in occasional solos generally quite well.
Unadilla’s staging was basic as usual: attractive painted backdrops, mostly rented costumes and very basic lighting. But it works.
With “The Pirates of Penzance,” Unadilla Theatre’s annual Gilbert and Sullivan productions have achieved a new level. If you don’t believe me, check it out.