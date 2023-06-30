Unadilla Review

Emma Cerutti, center, and Connor Trombly star as Mabel and Frederic in the Unadilla Theatre production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance,” running through July 15 in Marshfield. (Claire Dumas is at left.)

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Unadilla Theatre is famous for its annual Gilbert and Sullivan productions, and rightly so. But this year’s “Pirates of Penzance,” which opened Thursday at the community theater in rural Marshfield, proved the most spectacular in recent years. It was not only nearly universally sung well, it was downright funny — and introduced two new young stars.

Much of the credit goes to the creative team that been upping the performance level of Unadilla’s G&S productions for a number of years now. Music director Mary Jane Austin is an expert professional voice coach; stage director Erik Kroncke is a veteran opera bass; and pianist Alison Bruce Cerutti is better known as a concert artist.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com