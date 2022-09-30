English depression era coal miners becoming critically acclaimed artists? Who’d believe it?
In fact, it happened. Their story is chronicled in “The Pitmen Painters,” a 2007 play by Lee Hall, currently being presented in a thoroughly entertaining production by Vermont Stage Company at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington through Oct. 16. It is first-rate storytelling — and the art discussions are illuminating.
In 1934, a small group of miners in Ashington, Northumberland, dissatisfied with an art appreciation class offered by the Workers Educational Association, decided to take matters into their own hands. With the instruction of Robert Lyon, their art appreciation teacher, they themselves began to paint.
Lo and behold, their work was noticed. Calling themselves the Ashington Group, they began to show their work. By the early 1940s, they had exhibited in London to excellent reviews by important critics and sold to major collectors.
Hall based “The Pitmen Painters” on William Feaver’s book “Pitmen Painters: The Ashington Group 1934-84.” Although loosely adapted, the play delivers some of the most unexpected histories. And, fortunately, the play moves along a lot faster than history.
In the Vermont Stage production, Quinn Roll is Oliver Kilbourn whose life is irrevocably changed. Reluctant at first, Kilbourn has something of an epiphany when one night he cannot stop himself from painting, reflecting a real artistic experience. A natural, he alone is offered patronage, creating a huge dilemma. At Thursday’s performance, Roll made that discomfort palpable in a powerful performance.
Jordan Gullikson is the instructor Lyon, a frustrated artist who is finding his way as well. Although a bit humorless, Gulikson’s most rewarding scenes are those with Oliver, when they are discussing art or their respective careers, sometimes in a cutting fashion. Their discussions about art, as well as others’ throughout the play, are particularly inspiring.
There is also plenty of humor. Roya Millard was quite funny as the over-serious “union boss” George, who keeps attempting to run things. Scott Renzoni was droll as Harry, the “dental engineer,” who sees art as a tool to fight the evils of capitalism.
Tyler Rackliffe was wonderfully clueless as Jimmy, who always seems to miss the point (except for the nude model). Ryan Poulin occasionally overplayed but was quite funny as the unemployed “Young Lad,” who insists on being part of the group. (His cameo as the artist Ben was a bit bogus, though.)
Charise Fearn was particularly effective, haughty but sympathetic, as Susan Sutherland, a wealthy collector who discovers the group. Conversely, the funniest scene in the play was when Helen, played by a delightfully witty Chloe Fidler, arrives to model for the unforewarned group. I won’t give it away.
(Note: I won’t comment on the accents, as I’m not qualified.)
Directed by Cristina Alicea, Vermont Stage’s artistic director, the production was consistent throughout — everything contributed to the whole. Jeff Modereger’s attractive framework of a set, Sam Bindolilo’s expert lighting and projections — including art illustrations — and sound by Jess Wilson, to say nothing of Cora Fauser’s period-like costumes blended to create an ever-changing atmosphere to facilitate the storytelling.
With its excellent cast and production values, Vermont Stage’s “The Pitmen Painters” is storytelling at its best.
