Vermont Stage

In the Vermont Stage Company production of “The Pitmen Painters,” the artist-miners examine a work at an art museum: from left, Harry (Scott Renzoni), Jimmy (Tyler Rackliffe), George (Roya Millard), Oliver (Quinn Rol) and the “Young Lad” (Ryan Poulin).

 Photo by Lindsay Raymondjack

English depression era coal miners becoming critically acclaimed artists? Who’d believe it?

In fact, it happened. Their story is chronicled in “The Pitmen Painters,” a 2007 play by Lee Hall, currently being presented in a thoroughly entertaining production by Vermont Stage Company at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington through Oct. 16. It is first-rate storytelling — and the art discussions are illuminating.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.