Maren Langdon Spillane, right, is photojournalist Sarah Goodwin and Eric Reid-St. John is her reporter boyfriend James Dodd as they try to come to grips with their experiences in the Iraq War, in Green Room Productions’ “Time Stands Still” at Phantom Theater in Warren.

 Photo by Joanne Greenberg

It’s not very profound to note that there are more victims of war than the combatants and those they kill. But the tragedy can grow in unexpected ways.

Green Room Productions opened a searing production of “Time Stands Still,” the 2009 Donald Margulies drama, Thursday at Warren’s Phantom Theater, in which two journalists find their lives twisted and turned by their different reactions to similar experiences in the Iraq War. The final Phantom Theater performance is Aug. 12, however it will be presented at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier Sept. 15-16 and the Off Center for the Dramatic Arts in Burlington Sept. 22-23.

