WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Is it scarier or funnier? When the impecunious Mrs. Bunting and her actress niece Daisy decide to take in a lodger, they find him very unsettling. It’s 1925 London and the city is being terrified by a serial killer preying upon young women.
It could easily be one of Alfred Hitchcock’s thrillers of the time, but it is Northern Stage’s “Mud Season Mystery: The Lodger” being streamed live April 14-May 2 on Zoom. And it works surprisingly well.
“The Lodger” was based on London’s 1888 Whitechapel murders committed by Jack the Ripper. Marie Adelaide Belloc Loundes’ short story was first published in 1911. Much more recently, Brenda Withers, whose “Jordan” premiered at Northern Stage, created a timely and delightful comic version for Zoom — one that invites audience participation.
The Buntings, who operate an insolvent boarding house, in desperation, take in the mysterious lodger Mr. Sleigh who is only seen at night. The 18-year-old Daisy is an actress, the star’s understudy, and suddenly gets to star. Despite the warnings of Joe, the London police detective, Daisy is obsessed with Mr. Sleigh and invites him to a performance.
But was Mr. Sleigh actually in the theater when the show’s original star was killed on the street? Daisy finds out.
The Northern Stage Zoom production, directed by Jess Chayes, was a lot of fun at Saturday evening’s performance — and the actors seemed to have as much fun as the audience. The performances, being Zoomed from within and outside of Vermont, were remarkably well coordinated scenically and theatrically — and it was live.
Jason O’Connell as Mr. Sleigh cast a dark and unsettling pall over the proceedings. (He didn’t actually say, “Curses, foiled again!” but he easily could have.) But O’Connell’s Mr. Sleigh also had a deceptive innocence.
Gracie Winchester as Daisy too offered some unexpected nuance spicing up her innocence with a wry wit. Satomi Hoffman was delightfully funny as the naïve Mrs. B. Grayson DeJusus’ detective Joe was a bit overplayed for the others, yet he remained sympathetic.
The proceedings were hosted by Moira Stone as Ronnie, a mystery nut. While the part was a bit overwritten, Stone was most entertaining. She also guided the moments of audience participation, which seemed to be enjoyed.
The production, designed by Leah Ramillano, successfully incorporated much of the Zoom clumsiness to advantage. It was an attractive production.
Northern Stage’s “Mud Season Mystery: The Lodger” ain’t Shakespeare, but it sure was fun.
