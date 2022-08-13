Paradise Review

Suzanne Kantorski stars as Ellie in the world premiere “workshop” production of Douglas Anderson’s “Welcome to Paradise,” which opened Friday at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.

 Courtesy Town Hall Theater

Town Hall Theater and Opera Company of Middlebury’s charismatic artistic director revealed himself to be a world-class musical theater composer and lyricist, with the world premiere “workshop production” of his “Welcome to Paradise,” Friday at the Middlebury theater.

Douglas Anderson’s gorgeous “I Still Want the Moon,” the show’s anthem, in which the protagonist sings of her hope and unwillingness to give up — or settle — summarizes the show. It tears at the heart strings with bittersweet joy and could easily stand alone.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.