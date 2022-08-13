Town Hall Theater and Opera Company of Middlebury’s charismatic artistic director revealed himself to be a world-class musical theater composer and lyricist, with the world premiere “workshop production” of his “Welcome to Paradise,” Friday at the Middlebury theater.
Douglas Anderson’s gorgeous “I Still Want the Moon,” the show’s anthem, in which the protagonist sings of her hope and unwillingness to give up — or settle — summarizes the show. It tears at the heart strings with bittersweet joy and could easily stand alone.
With book by the late Patti McKenney, and music and lyrics by Anderson, this sophisticated and intelligent yet emotionally rewarding full-length musical was given a delightful production by some of Vermont’s best singer-actors and instrumentalists, directed by Anderson and conducted by music director Ronnie Romano. The capacity audience couldn’t seem to get enough.
Loosely based on a true story and set in 1990 New York City, “Welcome to Paradise” centers on Ellie and her search for her missing husband Andrew and for information about just what he does for the good living he provides. Her feisty mother keeps perspective with her wicked sense of humor and joie de vivre, as sort of a Greek chorus. Ellie’s 27-year-old daughter Charlottes shares her insight and her problems with all who will listen. Ellie’s Hispanic help Maritza — much more than a maid — gives the family love and a conscience.
When Kirchner, the U.S. Department of the Treasury interviews Ellie, and wants to search Andrew’s papers, she begins to realize that something is wrong. Andrew has been working in a third-world African country where it is suggested that he is working for the Mafia or the CIA — and has a mistress.
As one detail after another is revealed, Ellie is forced to look at her marriage and inside herself for answers. Her conclusions — shared with her family — aren’t simple and trite, but deeply hopeful.
Doesn’t sound like good musical theater fodder? In Anderson’s able hands, it worked brilliantly. The serious nature never bogs the score down. Rather Anderson’s mix of witty lyrics and music keeps the emotions moving throughout. Jokingly, I called that mix “Sondheim on antidepressants.”
The high quality of the lyrics comes as no surprise as Anderson has great experience, including a stint as head writer on the CBS soap opera “The Guiding Light.” It was the imaginative, sophisticated and deeply effecive music that surprised me just a little. With an overall flair of Stephen Sondheim, it was actually a paean to the great musical theater styles of the 20th century. But it wasn’t simply one style after another; rather they morphed and mixed seamlessly from one to another.
And then there was the performance. Starring as Ellie was the excellent soprano Suzanne Kantorski, who was last heard in the theater in the title role of Puccini’s “Tosca.” In fact this was her first foray into musical theater, and she effectively brought her operatic colorings into the more direct musical style. Methinks, this woman has another career ahead of her.
Kantorski’s performances of “I Still Want the Moon,” both alone and in the final reprise with everyone, were perhaps the most memorable moments in the show. My tears attested to that.
Catherine Walsh was Ellie’s ridiculously funny mother, and a first-rate singer to boot. Jillian Torres too was a fine comic and singer as the clueless daughter Charlotte. Nessa Rabin, with her warm mezzo voice, was sensitive and touching as Maritza. Mindy Hinsdale Bickford proved a complex character as Andrew’s secretary, and an effectively expressive singer. Sarah Stone created an unexpected Jenny theatrically and vocally — you’ll have to see it to find out who she is.
The production benefited from a beautiful and imaginative orchestration by Jerry Shedd, which underscored the show’s sophistication by its emphasis on strings. They were expertly performed by a string quintet, oboe and electric guitar, mostly members of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra — all of whom seemed to enjoy themselves as much as those on stage (and the audience).
What was meant by “workshop production” was the rudimentary — though attractive — staging and lighting. In fact, the show could use some tightening up here and there, including clarifying Ellie’s final discussion.
Doug Anderson’s “Welcome to Paradise” wasn’t just a revelation, it was a joy.
