Five unique misfits meet at a spiritual retreat — where they aren’t allowed to speak. It’s difficult to imagine a much better situation for intimate and personal folly — and comedy.
Middlebury Acting Company’s production of Bess Wohl’s “Small Mouth Sounds,” which opened Thursday at Town Hall Theater, is up close and personal, where delicious portrayals propel the humor as well as the pathos. What makes it fascinating is its sheer unexpectedness.
This sensitive comedy is entirely character driven. Wohl has given in depth descriptions of each character in the script, but the audience can only see the actors’ physical interpretations. There is a bit of dialogue but, for the most part, the characters are left to their own devices to communicate with one another.
The only voice to be heard regularly is “The Teacher,” the host of the retreat, and he is never seen. Andrew Cassel is wonderfully enigmatic in this role, at first stern in his admonitions then very human — even pathetic — with his own issues.
Andrew Ritter is comically pathetic as Ned — until he isn’t. The “Job” of the group, if it can go wrong for Ned, it has. Yet his honesty and internal fortitude make him the most sympathetic of them all.
Joan and Judy, Wendi Stein and Chris Caswell respectively, clearly have some relationship as they arrive and room together. However, their interaction is somewhat of a soap opera, and Stein and Caswell keep us wondering until near the end — but we care.
Eric Reid St. John is Jan, the mystery of the group. He interacts warmly with the others, participating in everything, but his silence makes him an unknown until the end.
Rodney, a well-cast Johnny Viel, is the handsome stud of the group who uses his position as a yoga instructor to find babes. Of course, he’s married.
Vanessa Dunleavy plays the sexy and beautiful Alicia, superficially ditsy but with a lot more and always late. Her credulity gets her in pretty predictable trouble — but Alicia finds her way.
Direction by Melissa Lourie, Middlebury Acting Company’s founder and artistic director, is both imaginative and effective. Perhaps most important, she turned the seven albeit fine actors without much dialogue into a seamless ensemble, interacting authentically yet humorously. Thursday’s opening night performance lagged here and there, and Ned’s “Job monologue” felt a bit drawn out, but these issues should rectify themselves with subsequent performances.
Particularly imaginative was Jeff Modereger’s simply design, creatively lit by Kelly Daigneault. Appropriate costumes by Marykay Dempewolff and sound by Kayleigh Axtell and Jess Wilson round out the picture.
Middlebury Acting Company’s “Small Moth Sounds” is simply a lot of fun — with some beautifully tender moments.
