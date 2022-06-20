It was well worth the price of admission just to hear Susan Haefner sing “Send in the Clowns,” but there was ever so much more, Friday at the preview performance of Northern Stage’s “Side by Side by Sondheim” in White River Junction. Four topnotch singers and dancers, with an excellent backup band, regaled an enthusiastic audience for an hour and half — no intermission — at the Upper Valley professional company’s charming outdoor Courtyard Theater.
Sondheim (1930-2021), one of America’s true musical theater geniuses, likely will be “heard from” at theaters throughout the country this year because of his death in November. (Weston Playhouse will be presenting his “Marry Me a Little” July 6-30.) But no one is complaining about hearing more from the composer and lyricist of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Into the Woods,” and many more.
Northern Stage’s “Side by Side by Sondheim,” only loosely based on the 1977 Broadway version, featured earlier songs from “A Little Night Music,” “Gypsy,” “Company,” “Follies” and more. The continuity by Ned Sherrin — with some local and personal additions by director Kyle Brand — proved informative and entertaining, as well as showcasing the entertainers.
Interestingly, the four singers were not a matched set, though all were excellent performers. Jaime LaVerdiere is a singer in the Sondheim tradition, with a light tenor that he imbued with the composer-lyricist’s trademark satirical and ironic wit. In “You Must Meet My Wife,” he tries to convince an ex-girlfriend (Haefner) — and himself — that he’s in a wonderful marriage. It proved ridiculously funny.
Powerful, though, was the bittersweet “Anyone Can Whistle,” perhaps a metaphor for coming out. LaVerdiere’s performance was haunting. Appropriately it segued into “Send in the Clowns,” Sondheim’s bittersweet masterpiece.
The two younger singers didn’t quite manage the “Sondheim style,” but they had plenty to offer. Sondheim’s music isn’t ideal to showcase beautiful voices but Cordell Cole’s rich baritone came through throughout, though when he sang softly it could be difficult to understand him. His “Marry Me a Little,” a tepid proposal unique to Sondheim, was simply delicious.
Elexis Morton’s light soprano could be delightfully witty, as in the bawdy “Can That Boy Foxtrot?” with Haefner. And it could be totally beautiful as in the yearning lament, “Losing My Mind.”
Haefner, a veteran of Broadway and Weston Playhouse regular, manages any musical theater style with aplomb, and she got some of the juiciest songs in this show. She employed her smoky mezzo as well as her acerbic wit delightfully in the sexy “I Never Do anything Twice,” and charmingly in the ironic ballad “I’m Still Here.” Still, the quietly show-stopping moment began tenderly with “Isn’t it rich? … Send in the clowns.”
Northern Stage’s “Side by Side by Sondheim” is a show, a fun, funny and joyful one. With dancing choreographed by Brand and music direction by Jacob Carll, the mood was simply effervescent. It was a great place to be.
