Middlebury Acting Company’s “A Christmas Carol” begins as any theatrical holiday production of the Charles Dickens classic might, but with the visit of Marley’s ghost, we are as shocked and scared as the petrified Ebenezer Scrooge.
Marley, miserable and wrapped in the chains of greed, and held back by the powerful Greek chorus, in the ghostly light of his austere rooms, forewarns the shaking miser of the three ghosts who will visit him that night to reveal his past, present and future.
This truly haunting scene was one of the many highlights at Friday’s opening night production of the MACo production at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater.
In Gary Smith and Mary Adam-Smith’s 1990 adaptation, which Gary Smith directed, complements the main characters’ lines with Dickens own words, frequently overlooked in contemporary adaptations. These lines that fill out the story are delivered individually and or as a group by the performers, a mix of professional and community theater actors, not participating in the particular scene.
In the Dickens 1843 classic novella, the miserly and Christmas-hating Scrooge is visited by three spirits — the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas to Come — and awakens a changed man. Of course, getting there is all the fun — except, perhaps, for Scrooge.
There were some particular poignant moments in Friday’s performance. Before Morley’s (a haunting Andrew Cassel) spectacular visit, Scrooge’s (a miserable Jordan Gullickson) heartily rejects his nephew Fred’s (an ever-optimistic Jory Raphael) enthusiastic rejection dinner invitation. And then there is Scrooge’s famed Christmas Eve sendoff to his underpaid clerk Bob Cratchit (a cowering but charming Tomas McElhaney) — threatening to dock his pay for time off but reluctantly giving in, demanding that he come in all the earlier the next day.
The Ghost of Christmas Past (a bubbling Wendi Stein) takes Scrooge to his young and innocent years. But we can begin to see Scrooge developing the miser he was to be come. In one of the show’s most poignant moments, Scrooge’s fiancée Belle (a tender Laura Wolfsen) ends their relationship because his greed leads him to revere money over her.
The Ghost of Christmas Present (Cassel, now ebullient) shows folks happily preparing for Christmas dinner including Fred’s family who make fun of him (though Fred remains loving). Heartwarming is Scrooge’s visit to the Cratchit family who reluctantly drink to his health, and heart wrenching when he is forced to realize that the cripple Tiny Tim (a delightful Emrys Yarbrough) may not live.
Our contemporary attitudes are serious challenged when the sprit shows Scrooge two emaciated children named Ignorance (Beowulf Yarbrough) and Want (Opal Carey). When Scrooge expresses concern, the spirit mocks him. Some things haven’t changed since Dickens’ time.
Scrooge becomes truly scared, when the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Raphael, silent and masked this time) introduces him to the death of an unknown disliked man. Two men will attend the funeral only if lunch is offered funeral; three women fight with a fence over the meager belongings. And then there is the fate of Tiny Tim …
Scrooge awakens the following morning a different man — but he’s desperate! This was the only clumsy part of the production. Its chaos took away from the details of Scrooge’s atonement. Still, it ends with Christmas joy we’ve been waiting for.
The production is fast-paced, colorful and beautiful. Large swaths of cloth are propelled across the stage by actors to separate spaces and time. The staging by Gary Smith and Ellie Friml is at once simple and malleable, morphing unexpectedly. It is very creatively lit, from joyful to scary, notably the Marley scene, by Jamien Lundy Forrest (general manager of Vermont Stage). Costumes by Sarah Sophia Lidz are colorful, period and nearly perfect; sound design by composer Peter Hamlin is creative, attractive and largely effective.
The Greek chorus narration is attractive to some, distractive to others. However, Dickens’ original commentary provides for a much richer experience than most versions. And the pace makes it suitable for families.
Middlebury Acting Company has given us all the best of holiday gifts with its delightful production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
