Midsummer Review

The wily Puck (Case Phinney) administers the magic potion to save the hearts of the teen lovers in the Unadilla Theatre production of the Shakespeare comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” running at its Festival Theater in Marshfield through July 15.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo/

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is almost certainly the most fun of William Shakespeare’s comedies, and the Unadilla Theatre production, which opened last weekend at the Marshfield Festival Theater last weekend, just couldn’t get enough of the fun. And neither did the near-capacity audience.

That Unadilla Theatre is unique among Vermont community theaters is revealed by the fact that it is mounting major two productions simultaneously: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Pirates of Penzance,” each with a cast of more than 20, in a town of 1,500 people — when a lot of people can’t even find the theater.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com