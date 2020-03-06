BURLINGTON — Theater seems to be having a love affair with music stars of yesteryear. “Marie and Rosetta” is Vermont’s latest, George Brant’s retelling of the story the iconic 1948-51 partnership of rock ’n’ roll godmother Sister Rosetta Tharpe and younger gospel and R&B singer Marie Knight. It’s great storytelling, authentic and with even better music.
Vermont Stage’s production of “Marie and Rosetta,” which opened Wednesday at Main Street Landing Arts Center, benefited from two irresistible actor-singers and the sensitive direction of Jarvis Green, founder and artistic director of JAG Productions, Vermont’s African American professional theater.
Tharpe heard Knight performing in a minor role at the Golden Gate Auditorium in Harlem on a bill with Mahalia Jackson, and found “something special” in her contralto voice. The older singer scooped her up to form a duo was to become a legend.
At first, Rosetta and Marie were diametrically opposed, at least in the play. The seemingly innocent Knight was a traditional gospel singer, while the worldlier Tharpe rocked her gospel. And the same could be said of the rest of their lives.
The play opens in a funeral parlor, the nicest place they can stay while in the deep south. This is all new to Marie, who isn’t happy about the arrangements. But Rosetta sets her straight — and so begins the delightful banter that keeps this show fun.
But there are serious stories too, some tragic, and they seem to be well researched. But nothing’s more serious — or fun — than the music. They pretended to play on piano and guitar — which was not off-putting — backed by a recording. (The pianist wasn’t identified but the guitarist was Andy Pitt, both fine.)
After a taste of the gospel purity of Erica Durham’s Marie, we get to hear Constance Jewell Lopez as Rosetta teach her to swing. Then there’s no stopping them.
Among the many hit songs they sing are “Didn’t It Rain,” “Up Above My Head” and many more. In fact, this is a play with music, and both performers proved able singers who, rather than imitating their subjects, delivered their spirit.
Lopez was a wonderfully ebullient and garrulous as Rosetta, jut showing the cracks of her unhappy personal life. Durham’s Marie was hiding unhappiness at home, but by a determined earnestness and religious passion. The two made Rosetta and Marie’s bonding feel not only real, but inevitable.
At Wednesday’s opening night performance, it was occasionally difficult to hear one or the other performer, as the audience was placed on two sides in a V format. However, unlike Vermont’s other professional theaters, there are no preview performances at Vermont Stage. This was the first time in front of an audience, so it may well have been remedied.
The physical production (stage design by Chuck Padua, lighting by Dan Gallager, costumes by Emily Taradash, and sound by Dylan Friedman) was effective and attractive. The music, directed by Randal Pierce, felt authentic and was most enjoyable.
Vermont Stage’s “Marie and Rosetta” isn’t Shakespeare, but it is a most intriguing look at two icons of American music history. And it’s just plain fun.
jim.lowe @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.