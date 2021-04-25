If there is anything funnier than G. Richard Ames — Rick to most of the world — telling of his promiscuous plight as Peter Rabbit, I’ll eat my … You’ll have to see the show to see what Peter eats. (Warning: It’s cringe worthy!)
Lost Nation Theater live-streamed the premiere of Ames’ latest one-man show “It’s Him Material: A G. Richard Ames Retro-Spectacle,” Friday from the LNT stage at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.
Ames is a familiar face to theatergoers in central Vermont, having appeared in both professional and community theaters including, Lost Nation, QuarryWorks, Lyric Theatre and Saint Michael’s Playhouse, among others. Yet this hasn’t prepared them for Ames the consummate comic. Fortunately, the show remains available for viewing online through May 1.
Friday’s premiere coincided with Ames’ 51st birthday — and William Shakespeare’s 305th. And, like the Bard, Ames relies on the creative use of words — including lots of alliteration and rhyming — to entertain. But that’s where the similarity ends.
For, if, as it is said, the pun is the lowest form of humor, Ames is a real bottom-feeder. Still, his relentless tongue-in-cheek delivery had Friday’s studio audience (mainly production staff) groaning collectively and then laughing uncontrollably. From one who despises puns, Ames turned them into a very personal art form.
The subject matter, though loosely autobiographical, included his birth by Caesarian, his move from New Hampshire to Vermont, all very funny. But not all was humorous, including an accident while driving drunk (nobody was hurt), a lament for his dear dog, and two peace songs. But the really tender moments were reserved were reserved for his family — his parents, in particular, who were watching from New Hampshire.
Most of these tales were told through original songs with ridiculously funny and often ribald lyrics. Most of the songs and stories were from his earlier shows, some updated a bit, and three new ones. Friends (unidentified, unfortunately) wrote and recorded instrumental arrangements to accompany his lyrics.
Ames has always had one of the most distinctive speaking voices in Vermont theater — and it turns out his musical theater-style singing is distinctive as well. His musical delivery was spirited and accurate, his voice warm — and most unusually — his diction crystal-clear.
Ames’s sartorial splendor is another big part of the show — particularly his collection of loud ‘70s shirts, some 160 of them on a rack on stage. He changed shirts for each scene, but there didn’t seem rhyme nor reason as to the choice. But, somehow, they seemed appropriate.
If Ames were to take this show on the road, it could use some judicious cuts. Not many, just enough to cut it to the promised 51 minutes. The excellent down-home delivery wasn’t an issue.
Summing it up, Ames has (not so humbly) self-diagnosed his verbal condition as Benign Alliterative Rhyming Disorder — BARD.
