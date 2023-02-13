Dalton Trumbo was the highest paid screenwriter in Hollywood when he was blacklisted after refusing to identify “communists” in the film industry for the House Un-American Activities Committee. Author of such hits as “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo” (1944), “Roman Holiday” (1953), “Exodus” (1960) and “Spartacus” (1960), among others, a member of the “Hollywood Ten,” Trumbo was unable write publicly for film for some two decades.
Donny Osman relives the writer’s experience in “Trumbo: Red White and Blacklisted,” Christopher Trumbo’s two-man play compiled from the letters and speeches of his father, that opened Friday last weekend at the Plainfield Opera House. This powerful and entertaining production, directed by Monica Callan, also features versatile Nick Charyk as son Christopher and other characters.
Performances continue Friday-Feb. 19 at the Grange Cultural Center in Waterbury Center and March 4-5 at the Main Street Museum in White River Junction.
What makes this play so powerful is its historic tale of government gone awry and the innocents who were hurt, even destroyed. What makes this show both fascinating and entertaining is Trumbo himself, a brilliant and colorful man who had no trouble telling you exactly what he thought, and as a great writer expressing himself creatively and even poetically. And when he speaks of his family it can get deeply touching.
The play came about in 1997 when Christopher Trumbo organized a one-off event honoring his late father in which Steve Martin, an old friend of the Trumbo family, read from Dalton Trumbo’s letters. The reception was so enthusiastic that Christopher Trumbo reshaped the evening as a this two-character play, that opened as an Off-Broadway production in 2003, starring Nathan Lane as Trumbo.
Osman, a veteran performer, insists his preparation was entirely in the process of learning Trumbo’s dense and intense — and never short — writings. For, either Osman was typecast or he truly absorbed the character in the process. Although he could have afforded a little more variation in delivery, Osman created a character that we could understand and believe it or not — a witty, cantankerous brilliant writer who kept a little warmth for his family and friends. The much milder Charyk gives Trumbo the necessary foil, providing narration and context as the son and others.
The play begins with Trumbo testifying — sarcastically, of course — and refusing to give anything away, and follows him through the experience of being ostracized, prison and eventually receiving his long-postponed Oscar. The play itself is not quite as compelling as it might be, mostly because Trumbo was something of a blowhard — it’s the tale and its history that is truly compelling.
The staging at the Plainfield Opera House was appropriately minimal. It might have even been more powerful if the performance had been on the same level as the audience, rather than on the high Opera House stage.
Still, on Friday, the performances were fine and this was a truly compelling look at some of this country’s more unpleasant history — perhaps it’ll be banned in Florida!
