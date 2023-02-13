Trumbo Review
Donny Osman, right, is famed screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, and Nick Charyk, Trumbo’s son Christopher, in this rehearsal of “Trumbo: Red White and Blacklisted,” which will continue performances Friday-Feb. 19 at the Grange Cultural Center in Waterbury Center and March 4-5 at the Main Street Museum in White River Junction.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Dalton Trumbo was the highest paid screenwriter in Hollywood when he was blacklisted after refusing to identify “communists” in the film industry for the House Un-American Activities Committee. Author of such hits as “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo” (1944), “Roman Holiday” (1953), “Exodus” (1960) and “Spartacus” (1960), among others, a member of the “Hollywood Ten,” Trumbo was unable write publicly for film for some two decades.

Donny Osman relives the writer’s experience in “Trumbo: Red White and Blacklisted,” Christopher Trumbo’s two-man play compiled from the letters and speeches of his father, that opened Friday last weekend at the Plainfield Opera House. This powerful and entertaining production, directed by Monica Callan, also features versatile Nick Charyk as son Christopher and other characters.

