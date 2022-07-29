Dorset Theatre Festival’s “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway” made no attempt to imitate the great R&B stars. Rather it was meant to rekindle the spirit and songs of a beloved duo.
Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson did that with joy Thursday at the Dorset Playhouse. They coupled that with a celebration of their own marriage which marks its 12th year this weekend.
Christina’s warm mezzo-soprano voice and Ken’s brilliant tenor delivered the deep emotions irresistibly in the love song, “Be Real Black for Me,” as they did so well in the other 17 songs of the 90-minute show. Their collaborator, the excellent pianist Taylor Peckam, was with them every moment, an equally important member of the ensemble.
“Back Together Again” premiered March 30-April 16 at the Merrimack Repertory Theatre in Lowell, Massachusetts, starring the Robinsons. They were invited by Courtney Dale, the theater’s artistic director, to create the program.
They weren’t all love songs Thursday, but it sure felt that way. “The Closer I Get to You” was as romantic a conversation as you’ll ever hear. “Where is the Love?” is more about losing love. “Back Together Again” fixed it all up. The Robinsons had a lot more than skill and personal chemistry to offer, they understood the depths of their songs.
The Robinsons offered an unusual bit of authenticity. Flack and Hathaway were classically trained musicians, and Flack was singing and playing classical music before she turned to pop. She was sometimes criticized for her “correct” speech and enunciation, rather than the vernacular of R&B. The Robinsons are both graduates the Yale School of Drama; indeed, that’s where they met. Their delivery was very much in the style of Flack and Hathaway.
Christina’s warm mellow voice and deep expressiveness was cut through by her husband’s brilliant tenor. He too manipulated expressively to build emotion. Peckam’s understanding and his expert control of rhythm facilitated the singers. Their expert discipline made the songs irresistible.
The Robinsons didn’t just sing. They talked affectionately about their subjects. Just as rewarding were their stories — humorous and touching — about their marriage and life together, giving the songs more credibility.
Perhaps the most tender moment was when Christina soloed in Flack’s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” Warm, tender and heartrending, it was gorgeous.
Ken had his chance — and delivered — in Hathaway’s tender “A Song for You,” in which he ably accompanied himself on piano. It was rivetingly beautiful. (Ken has created his own Donny Hathaway show.)
Dorset’s physical production was taken from Merrimack Rep: clean stage and backdrop with small Steinway and a small table for water bottles. The only thing missing was a bass player.
Dorset Theatre Festival’s “Back Together Again” proved a refreshing evening of warm feelings and fine music. It went by all too quickly.
