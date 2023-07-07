Theater lovers seem to have fewer and fewer opportunities of enjoying the great musicals of the “golden age.” Part of that is due to the high cost of production, involving large casts, orchestras and elaborate staging. However, one theater has eliminated all those issues, and still delivers a thoroughly entertaining production of a great musical.
QuarryWorks Theater, Adamant’s unique community theater, opened a delightful production of Irving Berlin’s “Call Me Madam” Thursday at its quarry-side playhouse — with a cast of five, a two-keyboard orchestra and virtually no sets. Performances run Thursdays-Sundays through July 15 at the 50-seat air-conditioned theater, and admission is free.
Broadway’s 1950 “Call Me Madam,” with music and lyrics by Berlin, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, tells of a wealthy Oklahoma widow with time and money to spare. Having earned the title of “hostess with the mostest” in our nation’s capital, Mrs. Sally Adams is made ambassador to the tiny European Duchy of Lichtenburg.
Sally is thoroughly American and has all sorts of plans for the bankrupt country, but Cosmo Constantine, its prime minister, resents her running roughshod — but that doesn’t stop them from falling in love. As love is in the air, young press attaché Kenneth Gibson meets Princess Maria — despite not being allowed to — and sparks fly.
Directed by Michael Suchomel, the QuarryWorks production is bare bones physically yet full of humor and great songs. The quintet of cast members represents a wide variety of levels and theater experience, yet the singing and acting were consistently, if not perfectly, always good and entertaining.
An anomaly in community theater is G. Richard Ames, who also appears regularly appears with professional companies including Montpelier’s Lost Nation, among others. His performance as the stuffy Cosmo shows just why. Ames’ rich baritone provides not only an impressive singing voice but a speaking one as well. He has a strong and inviting presence throughout the show.
Amy Papineau, a longtime QuarryWorks veteran, proved a fine singer and comedian as the unstoppable Sally Adams. She and Ames are particularly attractive together.
Eric Hill, another longtime QuarryWorks veteran and a fine singer, gives real comic awkwardness to the attaché Kenneth as he courts Princess Maria. Cassandra Cibra is even more awkward and also a fine singer as the reluctant but smitten Maria. Ella Kinney is positively effervescent as Maria’s lady-in-waiting Wilhelmina. The three also become the chorus when called for.
Music direction is provided by Carol Spradling and Daniel Bruce, veteran theater musicians, who also perform on keyboard. Set design is by Matthew Mead, and Papineau is responsible for the attractive costumes. Cibra and Kinney create the choreographer.
Experiencing musical theater in the intimacy of a 50-seat playhouse is in itself unusual, but enjoying QuarryWorks’ “Call Me Madam” there is pure fun — and more.