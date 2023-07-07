QW Review
In the QuarryWorks production of "Call Me Madam," running through July 15, from left, Kenneth and Princess Maria, Eric Hill and Cassandra Cibra, finally figure things out while Lady in Waiting Wilhelmina, Ella Kinney, reacts with trepidation.

 Jim Lowe / Staff Photo

Theater lovers seem to have fewer and fewer opportunities of enjoying the great musicals of the “golden age.” Part of that is due to the high cost of production, involving large casts, orchestras and elaborate staging. However, one theater has eliminated all those issues, and still delivers a thoroughly entertaining production of a great musical.

QuarryWorks Theater, Adamant’s unique community theater, opened a delightful production of Irving Berlin’s “Call Me Madam” Thursday at its quarry-side playhouse — with a cast of five, a two-keyboard orchestra and virtually no sets. Performances run Thursdays-Sundays through July 15 at the 50-seat air-conditioned theater, and admission is free.

