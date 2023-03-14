When Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Sweat” opens, a parole officer is discussing with two recently released young men their challenges returning to society. Stepping back in time to reveal just how they got there, we find ourselves at a “Cheers”-like bar where the banter is salty but good-willed, giving only a hint of what is to come.
In Northern Stage’s riveting and powerful production, which opened Saturday at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction, subtle waves of darkness flow beneath the camaraderie in this working-class neighborhood bar, that build to a shocking and heart-wrenching incident.
Fortunately, we are finally left with a feeling of hope. This is what great theater is all about.
“Sweat” tells the story of the time of NAFTA, in 2000, when the power of unions was dying and high-paying factory jobs were leaving for places like Mexico and elsewhere. Many of Reading, Pennsylvania’s, workers were blindsided with no idea of what to do or where to go.
The bar’s habitués seem ordinary enough. Cynthia and Stacey, one Black and the other white, are besties and have been working at the factory all of their lives. They each have sons, also best friends, who work in the factory. But cracks begin to emerge when Cynthia applies for an open supervisor position, and her son Chris tells Jason that he is planning to go to college — both breaking an unspoken rule of unity.
The crack becomes a crevasse when the factory begins laying off. Stacey and the rest of the bar folk turn on Cynthia as a traitor to them personally, now a supervisor but unable to do anything. The fear of these workers, who know nothing else, turns into an ugly rage that finds a scapegoat in suspicion and racism. With a dramatic spark, that rage explodes into tragedy for all — yet this is a story of friends.
Sarah Elizabeth Wansley’s sure-handed direction brings the audience into the bar’s intimate community, where the characters’ humanness is tested and sometimes breaks. Still, none are villains and all are victims. And because of the characters’ humanness, there is hope.
Saturday’s performance was pretty seamless, due in part to a uniformly excellent cast. Stori Ayers as Cynthia and Anne Torsiglieri as Stacey made their friendship as they did their break ignite a whole range of emotions. Each of their personalities convincingly grew in different directions, underscoring the tragedy of losing their world.
Christopher B. Portley as Chris and Robert Davis Grant as Jason grow more and more apart as the story continues, yet never lose their connection. Matthew Henerson maintains the steadiest attitude as the bartender and arbiter, but even he falls victim to the crisis. Anna O’Donoghue manages to give dimension to Jessie, the bar’s drunk who erupts at the most inopportune times.
Marcus Ray Pérez is most sympathetic as Oscar, the largely ignored Hispanic bar dishwasher who becomes all too present. Greg Alverez Reid is stolid as the parole officer Evan, but as Chris’ drug-addled father Brucie, delivers perhaps the most touching moment in the show as he attempts to father his son.
David L. Arsenault’s attractive and effective staging, an authentic seedy bar with an outside performance space on either side, was lit by Mary Ellen Stebbins successfully underscoring the drama. Costuming by Jaymee Ngernwichit was apt and appropriately didn’t draw attention to itself.
It might be said Melanie Chen Cole’s sound design was a bit busy and overdone, part of a feeling that the show was overproduced. Still, everything came together for a most rewarding experience.
Northern Stage’s “Sweat” is both powerful and entertaining, as great theater should be. It’s unforgettable.
