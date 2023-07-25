Lost Nation Review

Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater, when its City Hall home was closed by the flooding, moved its huge production of “The Addams Family,” including cast and production team (pictured), to the Barre Opera House for two packed performances last weekend.

 Photo by John Snell

Over the weekend, Lost Nation Theater turned disaster into victory. About to open perhaps its most extravagant production ever, the Montpelier professional company was struck by the loss of its theater, the City Hall Arts Center. But, it turned out to be lemons to lemonade.

Lost Nation presented its production of “The Addams Family,” the uniquely macabre 2010 Broadway hit, Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon — and both were packed to the rafters — yes, they filled the balcony — with enthusiastic audiences.

