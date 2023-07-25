Over the weekend, Lost Nation Theater turned disaster into victory. About to open perhaps its most extravagant production ever, the Montpelier professional company was struck by the loss of its theater, the City Hall Arts Center. But, it turned out to be lemons to lemonade.
Lost Nation presented its production of “The Addams Family,” the uniquely macabre 2010 Broadway hit, Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon — and both were packed to the rafters — yes, they filled the balcony — with enthusiastic audiences.
And Sunday afternoon’s spectacular performance reflected none of the difficulties that Lost Nation faced in pulling it off. And the ticket sales at the 650-seat Opera House likely came close to what their 150-seat theater would have yielded for the entire run. At least, I hope so.
With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, “The Addams Family” was inspired by Charles Addams’ single-panel comics about this dark family for The New Yorker 1938-1988. Gomez, Morticia and the rest of the family reemerged as an NBC television series 1964-66, followed by multiple TV and film reincarnations. Finally, they made it to Broadway in 2010 — and this year to Barre.
The musical’s story, pure corn albeit a bit wilted, concerns Addams daughter Wednesday who wants to marry a “normal” boy. It turns out, however, that Lucas Beineke’s parents are even stranger up than the Addams. Hijinks ensue.
The Lost Nation Theater was particularly well cast — much in the style of the TV show — and they nearly all sang well. Alex Gossard was a charismatic Gomez and Taryn Noelle commanding as Morticia, especially when she was crossed. Contrasting them were the Beineckes from Ohio: Kathleen Keenan a riot as the ditzy oppressed Alice and William Pelton stoic as the uptight and frequently unpleasant Mal.
As the love interest, Coyah Mosher beautifully mixed her normal love with the macabre soul, while Marc Lamontagne was an understanding Lucas, loving but a bit overwhelmed with it all. In fact, it was a pretty normal love story — except, perhaps, when a blindfolded Wednesday shot an apple off Lucas’ head with her crossbow.
Most of the macabre flavor came from the supporting cast of Addamses. Lost Nation veteran Marc Roberts was absolutely zany as the — in love with the moon, in fact — Fester. Wyatt Aubut was nearly devoid of innocence as Pugsley, the brother from Hell, while Kianna Bromley was downright strange as the pot-smoking Grandma.
Jim Thompson nearly stole as the monumental butler Lurch as he grunted his life's story. (At another moment, Keenan, Lost Nation's producing artistic director, as Alice Beinecke wowed the audience as she went wild with her newfound freedom.) Another 10 folks, mostly young “pre-professionals” as they were described, played the Addams’ bizarre relatives who cannot return to their graves until true love prevails.
What made the performance spectacular wasn’t just acting, but the whole of the production. Director Eric Love, with Noelle as choreographer and music direction by Patrick Wicliffe, created a nearly seamless production where one moment merged into another and everything belonged. Consistency was maintained in Kelly Daigneault imaginative stage design, while lighting by Samuel Biondollillo underscored the macabre. Even more macabre was Cora Fuaser’s brilliant costuming.
What was most important that everything fit everything else creating a dramatic and spectacular whole, a consistency I have found in recent productions Love directed at Northern Stage, where he was education director and assistant stage director. Love directed his first play at Lost Nation, “Eurydice” in 2015, and is now a freelance director in New York.
Lost Nation Theater created a spectacular and spectacularly successful production of “The Addams Family” — without any evidence of being nearly destroyed by Montpelier’s flooding.