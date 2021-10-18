Bright lights relieved the darkness last Thursday when Stowe Theatre Guild, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, reopened with a joyful production of “Much Ado About Nothing,” William Shakespeare’s sparkling and delightful war of the sexes. (Stowe’s community theater was scheduled open Oct. 7, but postponed a week because of a false COVID scare.)
The fun begins when the troops return from war to their loved and not so loved ones, and Beatrice asks the messenger about Benedick, mocking Benedick’s ineptitude as a soldier. Leonato, Beatrice’s uncle, responds, “There is a kind of merry war betwixt Signor Benedick and her.”
And thus the battle begins. Of course, as in all romantic comedies the ending is pretty obvious, but in the Stowe Theatre Guild production getting there was oh so fun.
We are in New York City’s Little Italy at the end of World War I, where the Italian familial ties reign supreme. And so do the familial battles — getting nasty before their resolution.
Directed by Joanne Greenberg, it’s the delicious characters that make the Stowe production so much fun. Maren Langdon-Spillane and Dominic Spillane (a real-life couple) as Beatrice and Benedick generate enough sparks to burn the set down. And their loving is — as written — downright maudlin.
Interestingly, neither of Beatrice nor Benedick have much of a sense of humor. The great laughs come from their foibles the other characters poking fun at them. In fact, their friends concoct a plan to bring them together by convincing each of them that the other is in love with them. Oh, what fun!
The other couple is a little more serious (except about Beatrice and Benedick). Claudio, Benedick’s friend, is a guileless David Rapp, and Hero, Leonato’s daughter, a passionate Katelyn Shaw. But when Don John, bastard brother of Don Pedro, a sinister Tim Sheridan, convinces Claudio that Hero has been unfaithful — at their almost-wedding — it gets really ugly (even for a romantic comedy).
Leonato, perhaps mayor of Little Italy here but the governor of Messina in the original, is given a confident patriarchal stature, one that all respect, by Adam Silverman. Don Pedro, a prince and the military leader, is given unexpected depth by Jack Bradt. The six supporting actors (some playing more than one part) varied in success, but all were great fun.
The fine production had only one weakness, an opening night stiffness, which should easily be remedied with subsequent performances. This was high quality ensemble acting.
The 1920 setting allowed Amy Papineau creative fun in creating the period costumes. The simple and uncredited setting suggesting a small street in Little Italy neither helps nor hinders the production. Effective choreography was Taryn Noelle and lighting by Don Mersereau.
Stowe’s “Much Ado About Nothing” was simply delightful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.