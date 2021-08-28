What better way to end the summer theater season than with a charming and unexpected romantic comedy, and Vermont Stage found a delightfully quirky one. The Burlington professional company closed its summer season with an irresistible production of Audrey Cefaly’s “Maytag Virgin,” at its temporary outdoor theater on a beautiful private property in Williston. (The address is revealed with ticket purchase.)
Set in rural Alabama, Jack moves in next door to Lizzie. The two 40-something high school teachers don’t quite know what to do with each other, but they can’t leave each other alone. They do, however, have one thing in common: they both have lost spouses — Jack’s to cancer and Lizzy’s to a construction accident. Their responses, however, turn out to be quite different.
Jack is a down-to-earth guy who can take care of pretty much anything himself, and regularly offers his services to Lizzy, who usually rejects them. Lizzy seems a bit flaky, artsy Jack thinks, and something of a contrarian where Jack is concerned. Incidentally Jack is Catholic and Lizzy is Southern Baptist — an important point Lizzy says.
What they don’t see — but the audience does — is that their attraction to each other is immediate, beginning with Lizzy grilling Jack on a recent blind date Jack went on. But they are both so pigheaded and terrified of taking the risk of love again that they throw up one roadblock after another. Although the ending is quite predictable, getting there is loads of fun.
At Thursday’s performance, the Vermont Stage production, directed by Artistic Director Cristina Alicea, enjoyed a cast with great personal chemistry. Dana Steinhoff as Lizzy and Tyler Rackliffe as Jack, both experienced Burlington-area actors, respond to each other so naturally it is easy to get lost in their world.
Steinhoff as Lizzy created a tantalizing mix of obnoxious and irresistible warmth that could only be desperate reluctance to fall in love. Rackliffe is heartier as Jack, but his oddball quirks seep out. When one is ready to give in, the other blows it. And so on …
Jeff Modereger has created a most attractive and ambitious set of the stylish facades of the back of Jack and Lizzy’s homes — including the all important Maytag dryer. Costumes by Suzanne Kneller accentuate the characters, while sound by Jess Wilson helps with the illusion of being in a theater.
Vermont Stage’s “Maytag Virgin” is filled with the romance, laughter and tears we want in a summer romantic comedy.
