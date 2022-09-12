Annie Oakley, star of Wild Bill’s Wild West Show, a woman who could outshoot pretty much any man, is an American legend. But, in fact, her life story is far more fantastic than the legend.
In the Lost Nation Theater world-premiere production of “Both Eyes Open: The Annie Oakley Story,” which opened Friday at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, Maura O’Brien as that unique woman tells her story to fellow star Will Rogers — and a doozey of a story it is!
The one-woman show begins with Annie’s childhood and ends after her world travels with her retirement in her home of state of Ohio. Northfield playwright Jeanne Beckwith turned her extensive research into a fascinating story that was given the immediacy of the present by O’Brien’s natural inhabitation of Annie and Lost Nation Theater’s stylish production.
Oakley (1860-1926), born Phoebe Ann Mosey, achieved worldwide fame as the star of Wild Bill’s Wild West Show. But that was only the most visible part of her career. A youth filled with poverty, including several years on a poor farm, she learned to use a gun to provide food for her impoverished family. (The title of the show came from the fact that Annie always shot “with both eyes open.” And she always aimed for the head of a bird or animal to save the meat!)
At age 15, Annie entered a shooting contest with experienced marksman Frank E. Butler and won. A year later, she and Butler were married and he became her business partner as well, for life. They performed together until an accident left Frank’s aim unreliable, and Annie became the star.
Annie performed throughout the United States and in Europe before royalty and heads of state. She astounded audiences shooting out a cigar from her husband’s lips or splitting a playing card at 30 paces. And she earned more than anyone except Buffalo Bill himself.
Annie and Frank’s marriage of equals was ahead of its time, as was her business prowess. She lobbied for women in the military, and taught women to shoot (and hide a pistol in an umbrella). But Annie’s humanness and femininity were never in doubt. When Wild Bill took on a young girl as another sharpshooter, Annie didn’t object to the girl’s shooting — Annie was always the best — it was the girl’s young sexiness that made Annie jealous.
Annie’s life was a rich one, and O’Brien soon had the audience — at least this audience member — believing she was the American star. Having had success in Lost Nation’s one-woman show “Becoming Dr. Ruth” in 2018, O’Brien was comfortable with the stage to herself, inhabiting Annie’s whole gamut of moods as she told her story.
At Friday’s opening night performance, O’Brien rushed a bit at the beginning but soon found her pace, and enjoyed sharing each of Annie’s fascinating episodes thoroughly. It was riveting.
Directed by Kathleen Keenan, Lost Nation’s producing artistic director, the production was a polished one. The set design by Kim Bent was an inviting and somewhat elaborate parlor imagined as Annie’s might have been, imaginatively and dramatically lit by Samuel Biondolillo. A beautiful period costume by Cora Fauser and a very natural wig by Robert Pickens completed the picture.
In Lost Nation’s “Both Eyes Open: The Annie Oakley Story,” Maura O’Brien takes the audience on a fascinating and entertaining walk through American history.
