Despite this time of tarnished heroes, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is a beacon to most Americans. His assassination in 1968, while fighting for civil rights, made him a martyr, despite his faults. Although President Ronald Reagan signed the law designating Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday in 1983, it wasn’t until 2000 that all 50 states officially celebrated the holiday.
“The Mountaintop,” Katori Hall’s brilliant 2009 play (2011 on Broadway) that imagines King’s last night on earth, mixing his failings with his greatness, has become hit at theaters throughout the country.
The Weston Playhouse’s production, thoroughly engrossing and entertaining and finally deeply touching, is Vermont’s third. And, as of Saturday’s performance, all are sold out. (A waiting list is available.)
Whether “The Mountaintop” is a comedy or a drama, or both, it is mystical — a deep tribute to great man.
The entire play is set in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis on April 23, 1968 where King spent his last night. It begins with his return, right after delivering his sermon, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop.” Desperate for coffee (and cigarettes), King calls for room service.
The motel maid arrives with her head protected from the rain by a newspaper. King should have suspected something when it turns out to be tomorrow’s edition, but he accepts Camae’s explanation that it’s already tomorrow. After King begs a cigarette off Camae, the delightful verbal jousting begins.
However, it doesn’t remain that way for long. It turns out that Camae is an angel sent to help King onto his next journey. What ensues is funny and not, as the great man must to come to grips himself and his life, the bad as well as the good.
Hall doesn’t shy away from King’s weaknesses, including his infidelities on the road, though his smelly feet in holey socks, vanity over his moustache, etc. prove quite funny. Hall has revealed King the human being.
“A warts-and-all portrayal of Dr. King is important because there’s this extraordinary human being who is actually quite ordinary,” Hall told NPR. “I feel as though by portraying him with his flaws and foibles, we, too, can see — as human beings who have these flaws — that we, too, can be Kings; we, too, can carry on that baton that he has passed down to us.”
And this is the King we saw in Saturday’s Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm production, directed by Raz Golden. Neil Dawson was entirely convincing as the bigger-than-life King, until Maechi Aharanwa’s earthy Camae brought him down to size — and then built him back up.
Dawson’s King is brash and full of himself, but reveals a tender even touchy side over his young daughter. Aharanwa’s Camae, in awe at first, gains confidence and becomes as brash as King. Dawson and Aharanwa play off each other beautifully during the humorous moments, more so during the deadly serious ones. It proved a very fine performance.
Frank Oliva’s staging was quite elaborate, with a realistic ’60-s motel room within a large frame curtained by clear moving panels to emphasize the mystical moments. Lighting by Austin Boyle and sound by Carsen Joenk effectively delivered those as well as the realistic situation. April Hickman created the appropriate period costumes. (The holey socks are universal.)
Weston Playhouse, after a year away from live theater, closed its 2021 season with the excellence it is famous for.
