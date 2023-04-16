“Pass Over,” Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s searing Broadway play, opened Friday at Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater with an excellent production that delivered all its tragedy, comedy, hope and even joy. Seemingly a fable about racism, it’s more than that, much more.
Set on a desolated urban ghetto street corner, “Pass Over” takes its cue from “Waiting for Godot,” the Samuel Beckett play about tramps biding their time in eternity, and the Book of Exodus, about an enslaved people seeking the Promised Land. Moses and Kitch are two Black street folks whose biggest dream is to “pass over” — but seem sentenced to the treading water into eternal hopelessness.
Still, Moses wakes up each morning with a newfound enthusiasm, to get his act together move out off their street corner home to “a land of plenty.” Kitch, much like a younger brother, is skeptical but doesn’t want to be left behind. While the two argue, make up and argue more — in some very witty banter in heavy African American street vernacular — we discover more about their plight.
This seemingly condemned sameness is momentarily broken when a White gentleman, named as only Mister, happens upon them, lost on the way to his mother’s. Immediately, Moses resents Mister’s obvious affluence and friendliness, while Kitch desperately wants to enjoy Mister’s largesse. They break down and accept food which they desperately want, and Mister is off — for the moment.
Another character, also White, to break their monotony is Ossifer, a cop that represents the worst of the Jim Crow police officer. He is abusive and demands absolute obedience, which the terrorized Moses and Kitch are only too willing to knuckle under to. This encounter, however, awakens a spirit in Moses that is to lead him to “pass over” in a most unexpected — and perhaps deeply rewarding — way.
This abstract fable, seemingly about the United States at its worst, could easily apply to oppressed peoples anywhere and is Biblical in its message.
The Lost Nation Theater production, deftly directed by Taneisha Duggan, avoids the monotony of many productions of “Waiting for Godot” with a light touch and endless variation. While the situation remains mostly static, the rapidly changing emotions of the two characters keeps us fascinated and yes, entertained.
Brandon Burditt gives Moses real depth, from a protective belligerence to a palpable vulnerability and tenderness. Diji Kusamehe Mavuno, who goes by the name DIJI, infused Kitch with the wiliness and love of a younger sibling and straightforwardness of desperation. Orlando Grant’s charm, seeming honesty and genuineness severely contrasted his condescending and hateful Ossifer. Most importantly the interaction throughout felt authentic — and even inevitable.
Lost Nation’s physical production proved a backdrop conducive to this tale, with a perfectly desolate ghetto street corner created by Kim Bent, expertly and dramatically lit by Samuel Biondolillo. Cora Fauser’s most apt costuming contrasted the characters beautifully.
Lost Nation Theater’s “Pass Over” is as powerful theater as any in Vermont these days, and perhaps the most haunting.
