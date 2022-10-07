Ever wanted a Broadway show in your room? Lost Nation Theater’s “Side by Side by Sondheim” felt so intimate that it seemed just for you. What a pleasure!
Montpelier’s resident professional theater brought back six of its musical theater veterans to perform this 1976 revue of early works of the late, great Broadway composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021), Oct. 6-23 in the company’s intimate theater in the Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.
In some ways the opening and closing were best, perhaps because they were so familiar. With the effervescent “Comedy Tonight” and “Love is in the Air” from “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (music and lyrics by Sondheim), it was clear we were in for a special time.
For the other, “West Side Story,” Sondheim wrote only the lyrics, Leonard Bernstein the music. We get a preview with a brilliant performance of “Something’s Coming” by expert entertainer (i.e. singer, actor, dancer, choreographer) Taryn Noelle. And in the penultimate “Conversation,” Noelle, Alexa Kartschoke and William Pelton sang a medley in which the joy of “West Side Story” — among other works — bubbled through. It felt great!
Co-directed by Kathleen Keenan, Lost Nation’s producing artistic director, and Tim Tavcar, the production oozed elegance. That was thanks, in part, to the temple-like staging by Kim Bent, the company’s founding artistic director, irresistible choreography by Noelle, tasteful costumes by Kaitlyn B. Sattilme and the dramatization with expert lighting by Samuel J. Biondolillo.
Keenan was heard in a dramatic and unexpectedly gutsy performance of Sondheim’s masterpiece, “Send in the Clowns” from “A Little Night Music,” that proved most affecting. She also proved expert in the patter songs, giving spirited precision to “Getting Married Today” from “Company” and the slightly more lyrical “I’m Still Here.”
Kartschoke used her brilliant but flexible soprano with skill, tearing at the heartstrings in songs like “Marry Me a Little” from “Company” and “Losing My Mind” from “Follies.” From “Gypsy” (music by Jule Styne), Kartschoke and Noelle were great fun in “If Momma Was Marries,” while Noelle’s stage charisma brought life and laughs to “You Gotta Have a Gimmick.” Noelle also charmingly zipped through “Another Hundred People” from “Company.”
Pelton achieved real tenderness in “I Remember” from “Evening,” and downright silliness in “I Am Calm” from “Funny Thing.” Tavcar was a delight in the bawdy “I Never Do Anything Twice” from the almost-unknown “Seven-Percent Solution,” and the hilarious “Could I Leave You?” from “Follies.”
One of the most delightful moments in the evening was a song that was actually cut from “Follies.” “Can That Boy Foxtrot” is a delightful sexy romp about an unprepossessing young grocery store clerk who has hidden talents. Kartschoke, Keenan and Noelle delivered — with flair.
The backbone of the evening was the romantic and virtuosic piano of Timothy Guiles, the show’s music director. The beauty of the playing created or underscored every mood and emotion, and he brought his own white Yamaha grand to the stage.
If you can’t have a Sondheim show in your living room, the next best thing is going to Lost Nation Theater’s “Side by Side by Sondheim.”
