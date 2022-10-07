Lost Nation Review
In Lost Nation Theater’s “Side by Side by Sondheim,” the three ladies of “Can That Boy Foxtrot” are, from left, Alexa Kartschoke, Taryn Noelle and Kathleen Keenan. Performances continue at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center through Oct. 23.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Ever wanted a Broadway show in your room? Lost Nation Theater’s “Side by Side by Sondheim” felt so intimate that it seemed just for you. What a pleasure!

Montpelier’s resident professional theater brought back six of its musical theater veterans to perform this 1976 revue of early works of the late, great Broadway composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021), Oct. 6-23 in the company’s intimate theater in the Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

