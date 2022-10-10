Admissions Review
After being rejected by Yale, Orlando Grant as Charlie rants about how the world has treated him unfairly — an upper middle class White boy with all the advantages — in the Middlebury Acting Company production of “Admissions,” Joshua Harmon’s biting satire of liberal hypocrisy, running through Oct. 18 at Town Hall Theater.

 Photo by Peter Lourie

Sometimes woke isn’t as woke as it thinks it is. In Joshua Harmon’s biting satire, “Admissions,” being presented by Middlebury Acting Company in a hilariously scathing production through Oct. 18 at Town Hall Theater, we find out just how far some liberals are willing to go.

Sherri Rosen-Mason is the admissions officer at Hillcrest, a second-tier prep school in New Hampshire, and it is her goal, even passion to make the school racially diverse, and she is succeeding. But when her son Charlie is rejected for admission to Yale, while his best friend Perry — who is Black — is admitted, everything changes.

