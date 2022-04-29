Today’s world of polarization can be seen up close and personal in the brilliant Eleanor Burgess play, “Niceties,” being presented in a riveting and often authentically uncomfortable production by the Middlebury Acting Company at Town Hall Theater. For, instead of conservative vs. liberal, it’s millennial liberal against baby boomer liberal. And if that weren’t enough, it’s Black confronting White.
But in this deeply written intimate drama, that’s oversimplifying.
At an elite university in the Northeast, Zoe, a junior and an African-American, is in the office of her history professor, Janine, to discuss her paper on the American Revolution before finally turning it in. Zoe is very receptive to Jeanine’s suggestions about proofreading, grammar and style, and even for the demand for a bit more flair. But when, Janine insists Zoe’s argument is fundamentally unsound, the atmosphere in the room begins to change.
For, Zoe has postulated: “A successful American Revolution was only possible because of the existence of slavery.”
Janine insists Zoe hasn’t supported the premise because it can’t be done. Zoe responds that Jeanine is incapable of understanding because she’s not Black. Both lock into their defensive postures and do battle. It becomes more personal than academic, though each pretends they’re trying to understand the other — but they’re not.
Zoe pulls an underhanded trick on Janine and it turns the tables. But does it get Zoe what she wants?
Comparisons have been drawn between “Niceties” and David Mamet’s notorious 1992 “Oleanna.” But while Mamet’s tale of sexual harassment between a college professor and his female student is contrived for maximum controversial effect, every word and action of “The Niceties” seems authentic.
This is a brilliantly written play, with real issues and dialogue, and the Middlebury Acting Company production, sensitively directed by Margo Whitcomb, went far in plumbing its depth. There certainly wasn’t a dull moment at Thursday’s opening night performance.
Kimmy Gordon’s Zoe was optimistic and passionate, revealing just the right amount of naivete (which Zoe would deny vehemently), while Karen Lefkoe’s Janine was an authentic mix of scholarly parenting and academic condescension. And both were entirely convincing as their shells cracked and fell away.
In fact, this was ensemble theater at its best — the striking pas des deux between two powerful personalities truly came together.
Middlebury Acting Company is Town Hall Theater’s resident professional company, and the physical production represented that as well as the performance. Sarah Pope McCright’s realistic professor’s office was surrounded by hints, and morphed when called for. Matthew Stone’s sophisticated lighting underscored the drama throughout.
Middlebury Acting Company’s “The Niceties” will certainly engender many passionate discussions about the racial and generational subjects discussed in the play. But the real issue was the characters’ inability to listen to each other — perhaps a deeper problem.
And Middlebury Acting Company’s excellent production brought this out for all to see.
