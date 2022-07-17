Anyone who has hesitates to see a one-person show should see Dorset Theatre Festival’s “Scarecrow.” Not only is it terribly funny, deeply touching and very powerful, it’s downright entertaining.
Dorset Theatre Festival opened the world premiere production of Scarecrow, written and performed by Heidi Armbruster, Friday at Dorset Playhouse. For 80 minutes, Armbruster regales you with the tale of her time with her Wisconsin dairy farmer father during his final days, and its life-changing ramifications.
“Scarecrow,” as delivered Armbruster, envelopes you in her very personal world, and is at once heartbreaking and fun —in fact, riveting and irresistible.
When Armbruster, a New York actress and playwright, realized her father was dying, she felt compelled to return to her native Wisconsin to be with them despite — or because of — their difficult but loving relationship — he was her “most important person.” (When are you going to get married and have children? You call two plays a career?)
Despite the lack of an invitation, Armbruster moves in with her father and during his last 33 days, where they renegotiate their relationship. Throughout she finds solace in a series of imagined Hallmark movies in which she stars, including one particularly bittersweet, where she meets a sexy male cancer patient in the hospital. Her self-deprecation is entirely relatable and often hilarious.
After her father died, Armbruster couldn’t bring herself to leave the farm, likely because her transformation wasn’t complete. (COVID helped.) Armbruster’s attempts to become a farmer will be a joyful comedy to any Vermonter. From her friendship with her father’s neighbor, deaf with hip-replacements like all famers; her successful crop of chives; her unexpected meeting with feral kittens, including one in particular; and her confrontation with an unhappy bull; and much, much more. It isn’t quite “Green Acres” — it’s funnier because it’s real.
Armbruster is one of many characters in her story, and she seamlessly and skillfully manages her voice and attitude to become the others. Times move around too, but it’s never confusing. Occasionally, it was difficult to hear Armbruster Friday, but only very occasionally.
And the world Armbruster inhabits at the Dorset Playhouse is much more graphically effective than most one-person shows. In brilliantly created staging, suggestive set pieces throughout the stage, some suspended from the ceiling including hints of farmhouse, by Christopher and Justin Swader, collaborate with dramatic ever-changing lighting by Paul Whitaker to facilitate changing scenes and moods. Sound design by Fitz Patton underscores Armbruster Wisconsin farm experience, including — of course — Johnny Cash touches.
Armbruster has been partnered from the beginning by Dina Janis, Dorset’s artistic director who directed the production. Made in Vermont, “Scarecrow” was initially developed in the festival’s Women Artists Writing Group and then workshopped as part of the Pipeline Series of New Plays last summer.
More than simply storytelling, Armbruster invites you into her deeply personal world in “Scarecrow.” It’s a really nice place to be.
