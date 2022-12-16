Highland Review

The March Girls — from left, Jo (Alexandra Dick), Meg (Federica Velutini-Hoffmann), Amy March (Anna Quinn) and Beth (Danielle Carrier) — in the Highland Center for the Arts Theater Company debut production of the musical “Little Women” this weekend in Greensboro.

 Courtesy Highland Center for the Arts

The Highland Center for the Arts was built as a theater, after Shakespeare’s Globe Theater, and it finally has its own community theater. The Highland Center for the Arts Theater Company is debuting this weekend with “Little Women,” a musical adaptation of the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott novel, and it’s one fine production.

With book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland, the 2005 Broadway musical is no “West Side Story” or “My Fair Lady,” but it is a charming and most rewarding retelling of the tale we — young girls especially — have been reading since it was first published in two volumes in 1868 and 1869. The songs and lyrics are uplifting and fun except, of course, when they’re not supposed to be.

