The Highland Center for the Arts was built as a theater, after Shakespeare’s Globe Theater, and it finally has its own community theater. The Highland Center for the Arts Theater Company is debuting this weekend with “Little Women,” a musical adaptation of the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott novel, and it’s one fine production.
With book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland, the 2005 Broadway musical is no “West Side Story” or “My Fair Lady,” but it is a charming and most rewarding retelling of the tale we — young girls especially — have been reading since it was first published in two volumes in 1868 and 1869. The songs and lyrics are uplifting and fun except, of course, when they’re not supposed to be.
The largely autobiographical tale of the March sisters, living in Concord, Massachusetts, centers on Josephine, or Jo, the renegade who aspires to be a great writer, not likely in that era. Her sisters and mother, Marmee, are supportive, but a little afraid of Jo’s revolutionary, even antisocial ideas. But they have a bond that can’t be broken, and therein lies the story.
Directed by Steve Gonyaw, Highland Center’s artistic director, the production is well-cast, evenly performed, both theatrically and vocally, quite unusual for a community theater, particularly in its first production. Thursday’s preview performance had its rough moments, but it was undeniably a success.
Alexandra Dick, a strong, attractive mezzo, delivers all the feistiness of Jo March and even more importantly, her awkwardness attempting tenderness. Federica Velutini-Hoffmann brings dimension to Meg, who tries to support Jo, but is after all a very traditional romantic. Danielle Carrier achieves an unusual vulnerability as the musical Beth, theatrically and vocally, and her final moment goes straight to the heart. Anna Quinn is delightfully bratty as Amy, always jealous of Jo, who returns transformed from a trip to Europe.
“Did she actually just speak French?” Marmee, their mother asks (my favorite line in the show).
Taryn Noelle, a veteran pro, is perfectly stolid as Marmee, a fine singer and the rock who holds the girls together and attempts to keep Jo going in the right direction. Delightfully funny is Robyn Greenstone as the haughty Aunt March, who tries to tame Jo but finds a victim elsewhere. Veteran actress Rosann Hickey is hilarious as Mrs. Kirk, Jo’s landlord in New York.
And then there are the men in the girls’ lives. Douglas McGown is Mr. Laurence, the rich and arrogant neighbor who proves an important part in the girls’ lives. Laurie Laurence, his grandson who falls for Jo, is given both a comic and sympathetic portrayal by Colin Netzley.
Marc Lamontagne is sympathetic as John Brooke, who falls for Meg. And Ron St. John, III is the enigmatic Professor Bhaer, presenting a real problem for Jo.
Highland’s physical production is attractive but becomes somewhat clumsy in its attempt to be literal (hardly necessary), but the lighting and costumes are excellent. The accompaniment is a professionally made multi-instrumental recording which works quite well.
The Highland Center for the Arts Theater Company debut is more than good, it promises a great future for the fledgling group.
