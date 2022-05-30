Presenting a musical comedy about a psychiatric halfway house sails into dangerous waters, but Jim Thompson’s “Halfway There,” which premiered over the weekend at the Barre Opera House,” cruised right through them. For, as well as being musically irresistible, the effervescent song-and-dance musical managed to be sensitive, largely entertaining, deeply touching and downright funny.
And it was funny for the simple reason that people are funny.
It is important to note that at no time did Thompson, a former mental health professional and educator, poke fun of or caricature mental illness. The mental illnesses portrayed were real and not glossed over, but that accuracy proved poignant and humanizing.
With music, lyrics and book all by Thompson, the setting is a halfway house run by a bunch of well-meaning misfits where it’s difficult to tell who are clients and who are staff. The central tale follows the bumpy romance between Max, who manages the kitchen, and the newcomer Claire. When Max shows a romantic interest in Claire, she is angry because she thinks he is staff. That settled, everything is blown apart by the arrival of Frank, a sociopathic “bad boy” who proves irresistible to Claire.
At Saturday afternoon’s performance, Peter Bowley was earnest innocence as Max, Eran Rathier-Bogart cynical as Claire, and both were particularly fine singers to boot. (Bowley directed the production.) And David Rapp felt authentic as the sleazy interloper Frank.
Perhaps the most poignant moment in the show was when the character Amelia, schizophrenic and harassed by unseen voices, sings her forlorn lament “Can You See Me?” Sung with beautiful tenderness by Sarah DeBouter, it was heart-wrenching — and gorgeous.
There are subplots galore, so many that it’s hard to keep track of them. Irresistible was Brian Powell as the “real old character” handyman Willy, the kind of old Vermonter we like to fantasize. Matthew James Fitzgerald — with the golden voice and polished delivery — was the exasperated owner of the facility Teddy who develops marital problems. His nephew Buddy, who handled the night shift and a bit too much beer, was played sensitively by Jesse Claydon.
This was decidedly community theater, yet every performer was dedicated and convincing. Like all new shows, it was a bit long at nearly three hours with the meatiest part in the second of the two acts. Still, the characters were well drawn, convincing and sympathetic and the audience seemed enthralled.
The excellent professional pit band, led by percussionist Dov Schiller, featured Dan Bruce on piano, Steve Sawyer on woodwinds and Timothy Pinckney on bass guitar. They delivered much of the show’s effervescence.
Perhaps the revelation was the songwriting. Thompson, also a professional musician and entertainer, created witty melodies that were often memorable, with lyrics that were fun and/or poignant.
The staging, by Thompson, a large divided room with hints of a ballroom, half each for for staff and clients, was attractive and effective, if a bit clumsy. Overall staging and lighting, with technical direction by Lisa Smith, was effective. Choreography by Brandy Perez was part of the effervescence.
Thompson’s “Halfway There” proved delightful Saturday afternoon. With some work, it could become powerful.
